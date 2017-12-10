Nazerke Aigaziyeva Achieves Grand Premier Rank At Global Intellect Service

By Ted Nuyten

Nazerke Aigaziyeva from Kazachstan is a Grand Premier and new member of the Global Intellect Service Millionaires Club.

The UDS Game App by Global Intellect Service is an international IT product conquered the hearts and minds of users around the world.

We’re happy to introduce you the brightest members of the GIS Team. As you already know, these guys are passionate professionals and each of them has a unique success story.

Global Intellect Service has established the GIS Millionaires Club. The terms of the club say, a partner achieved an income in the amount of $1 Million+ and gets exclusive access to the club.

Today we’re going to tell you a story of one of the most charismatic leader and chic woman Mrs Nazerke Aigaziyeva. The Grand Premier rank grants some certain privileges to partners and helps them in achieving higher statuses such as ‘Royal Premier’ and ‘Imperial Premier’.

We have no doubts, that Nazerke will easily hit the company’s highest rank very soon. Being a Grand Premier, she inspires new joiners with her personal achievements and fortitude. A beautiful combination of pretty smile and wide knowledges makes her special.

Continue reading and you will know how this amazing woman has joined the Leadership Board and become a member of the GIS Millionaires Club.

Nazerke, how could you explain your decision to join Global Intellect Service and how long have you been in this business?

To begin with, I had joined this team since we started the company. There were some certain reasons that led me here. I can tell you about each of them in more details.

Firstly, it was my trust in Viacheslav Ushenin. All his projects were always ambitious and successful.

The second reason was the product itself and its innovative features. 3 years ago, it was a significant breakthrough in the IT-sphere.

And, of course, I couldn’t resist becoming a part of Serik Torekesh’s Team.

He was never just a business fellow for me. He truly became my best friend. Once he told me about UDS Game loyalty system I replied without any doubts ‘Yes, sure, when I can subscribe?’ That’s how our partnership began.

Continue the phrase ‘If I hadn’t joined Global Intellect Service, I would never …’

Well, If I hadn’t joined Global Intellect Service I would never learned how to reach my full potential. I would never believe that an ordinary girl could earn so much money and achieve her ambitious goals. It’s a life-changing experience for me. This company has turned me into a more purposeful person!

How many members have already joined your team?

My team includes 100K participants. We have successfully gained partners in more than 20 countries. It will take me a couple of hours to describe each member of my precious team (smiling). We’re not just business partners! We’re friends! Spreading positive vibes and warmth to our clients and colleagues is our first priority.

Money and business deals will never be more important than our friendship. If a team doesn’t pursue a common goal you are doomed to fail. We don’t create any images of people whom we barely know.

Our partners will never address to anyone saying something like ‘I’ve already achieved success. Are you sure you can do the same?’ No, it’s not about us.

We travel, chat, work and party together. This is the reason why we do reach such astonishing results. And I’m really proud of my team!

How does it feel to be a part of the Millionaires Club?

I’m happy! It’s a new stage of my self-growth. Suddenly I realized that I can earn more money in less time. My personal example shows that being a woman and feeling inspired you can reach your full potential. It definitely influences my self-confidence and I’m happy to help those who lose their motivation.

What is your inspiration in life and business? What are the secrets of your success?

First of all, I’m inspired by my family and team. I have a dream like many others do. And every day when I wake up I tell myself ‘Good morning, darling! You have a dream. Remember it. Each day you’re getting closer to it.’ And you know my dreams always come true. Global Intellect Service works wonders! I’m a life lover and there are so many things I want to discover and experience. Sometimes it’s hard to catch my thoughts.

I always take responsibility for my parents, my friends, my team and my life of course.

About Global Intellect Service

Global Intellect Service creates innovative products for attracting and retaining customers. The referral marketing program used by the company serves as an alternative to the traditional advertising.

The mobile app created by GIS is aimed to unify a great number of customers and merchants. The combination of the special marketing tools helps our Clients optimize their business processes and communication chains with end customers.

To learn more about the company please visit www.udsgame.com

Please visit our official Instagram account to learn more about the company. Check out our latest photos and videos Instagram

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/nazerke-aigaziyeva-achieves-grand-premier-rank-at-global-intellect-service/