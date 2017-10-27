National Director Nthati Makgalemela Earns More Per Month With TLC Than Per Year As An Architect

By Nicole Dunkley

Around the world architects are as respected and, for the successful at least, well-compensated a profession as you can find. How is it then that Nthati Makgalemela has found herself earning more per month as a multi-level marketer with Total Life Changes than she did per annum as an architect in Johannesburg? To find out, we have to start at the beginning.

“I joined TLC on the fourth of November 2016, because I really needed a change in my life and was not happy with my financial situation,” Nthati recalls. “I had been in a previous [multi-level marketing] company for 10 days and only made $50. I left because the methodology was too complex and there was no real training.”

Fortunately, the experience didn’t sour her on the network marketing concept as a whole, and she was ready when her friend and fellow architect Khanya Cakata reached out to her about TLC. “He had gotten a call from Matthew Harris, who was looking to launch TLC in South Africa. I was looking for change too, and I dove in without a second thought. I was one of the first 10 people in South Africa to say yes.”

Getting in on the ground floor of a promising business opens up great opportunities, but also great tests. “There was a lot of excitement in launching an entire country. The first 48 hours were hard work. Understanding the system, dealing with error messages, not really knowing what we had to do.” Unlike her previous experience though, she got great support and success came more quickly.

“Four of us reached the rank of Director in the first 30 days before we had even tasted the Iaso® tea. Shipping products to South Africa takes 18-21 days on paper and an extra 7-10 days in customs, so that has been the main challenge, but we were incredibly blessed to find people who saw the vision as greater than the challenges.”

As her business grew, Nthati began to see its potential for helping her community, and even as a force for social change. “I want more for my family and for every African woman on the continent,” she says. “I am so inspired by the hard work African women put in daily, even though the results aren’t always visible. We must believe that we can rely on ourselves. We live in a highly patriarchal society; in some areas women are not allowed to raise their voices. I am saying we should be seen, heard and felt.”

Nthati says that over the past year many of her teammates have used TLC to free themselves from debt and even to travel for the first time. “TLC has allowed me to help my family dream again. It was very important for me to show my friends and family that with hard work, and the right environment, we can all bloom.” Today, Nthati is a National Director, and she believes she will get her ring as a seven-figure earner within the next 12 to 18 months. Though she may no longer be a practicing architect, she is still focused on building something real.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/national-director-nthati-makgalemela-earns-more-per-month-with-tlc-than-per-year-as-an-architect/