National Director José Gregorio Brings Total Life Changes Opportunity To Dominican Republic

By Nicole Dunkley

Any job that requires strong self-motivation to achieve success, from tree-planting to multi-level marketing, requires an equally strong “why” to fuel that self-motivation.

It’s one of the first questions many Total Life Changes sponsors ask their new signees: why do you want to achieve success; why are you willing to put in more work than the average person to succeed.

For recent National Director José Gregorio that why can be traced back to his upbringing in the province of San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic. One of the poorest and most crime-ridden provinces in the Dominican Republic, José sees in his own success a way forward for the people of San Cristóbal.

“I’ve had a number of different businesses over the years, and I’ve developed the majority of them here,” says José. “I am loyal to this place. With Total Life Changes, I’ve been able to become a pioneer in this region, and I can see the changes it has made in the lives of hundreds of my team members. The reason that TLC attracts so many true entrepreneurs is the fact that the compensation plan is flexible enough to allow you to earn based on your effort. You can be a network developer, a salesperson or both, there are profits for all.”

Gregorio had been involved in multi-level marketing off and on since 2011, taking on regular nine to five jobs when business slowed. “I wasn’t making great money in MLM, but I considered the experience a kind of apprenticeship,” he recalls.

His patience paid dividends. When he received a call from TLC Global Directors Ana Cantera and Julio Lama, he felt ready to apply what he had learned over the years to the best opportunity he’d yet seen. Like most TLC entrepreneurs, Gregorio was initially enticed by the quality of TLC’s line of products, and his satisfaction with Iaso® Chaga extract in particular converted him into a true believer.

Today José earns over $100,000 USD per year, putting him in the top percentile of all wage earners in the Dominican Republic. He is happily married, and the father of two beautiful children, Emilia and newborn Andres Emilio.

He credits the positive and diverse corporate culture instilled by TLC Founder Jack Fallon with easing his transition and that of other Dominicans.

“It’s a company that is based on principles and values, and they really let you be yourself. Whether it is here in the D.R. or elsewhere in Latin America, the executives understand that every culture is different on the ground, and they trust you to come up with strategies that are appropriate for the land you know.

I think that’s why they’ve been so successful everywhere their products have rolled out.”

“My purpose in this company goes beyond money, it is to serve as inspiration to all who are looking to improve their quality of life, to plant that seed of greatness in each person I work with. There is no greater satisfaction than when you serve as a means of bringing blessings to others.”

