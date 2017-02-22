Modere CEO Robert Conlee Featured On Global TV show

By Ted Nuyten

Robert Conlee, Chairman and CEO of Modere, is featured on the award-winning, global TV show, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland. The segment’s topic focuses on Modere’s safe and effective, clean label lifestyle products.

Headquartered in Springville, UT, for 30 years Modere has provided the broadest range of personal care, nutritional, and home care essentials. Modere’s products are affordable and accessible for all people. Modere is also the leader in safety and performance. Modere’s products range from skin-care products to weight-management products.

Robert Conlee discusses the incentives Modere provides to customers, “We offer incentives for both customers and social marketers. We offer something we call ‘Share the Love’ where they receive ten dollars off their next purchase by sharing their promotional code and getting other customers interested. We have an amazing community of like-minded individuals who love living clean and want to fill their homes full of safe and effective products.”

Conlee was also quoted as stating, “We are tremendously excited to partner with Modern Living. Our stylish and modern, health-conscious products are a perfect fit. The collaboration with and endorsement of our brand reflects our strong vision. We are on a mission to create more than 10 million healthy Modere Homes—homes that are safe and living clean—by the year 2020. Our partnership will serve as a real catalyst for our Social Marketers around the world, in achieving that vision.

JL Haber, Vice President of Programming for Modern Living with kathy ireland®, notes, “Modere has been a pioneer of clean living – delivering safe, effective products for 30 years. We are thrilled to feature them on the show.”

Tune in to see Modere on Bloomberg International on February 26, 2017 at 7:00 am GMT and 10:00 am CST

About Modere

Modere is safe made sexy. We offer a category-leading portfolio of lifestyle essentials—personal care, health & wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high performing, and beautifully designed. Our formulas are proven and tested, and have been trusted by customers around the world for more than 25 years.

At Modere, we create more than just products—we create meaningful experiences. The Modere experience is catered specifically to the modern lifestyle, which takes place at the intersection of stylish, safe, and smart. For more information, please visit www.modere.com

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C.

