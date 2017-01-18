Modere Announces Agreement To Acquire Jusuru International

By Ted Nuyten

Modere, the first social retailer to create a safe and forward-thinking approach to overall wellness, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Jusuru International, Inc. (“Jusuru”), the company behind Liquid BioCell™, a new generation of nutraceuticals for healthy aging, active joints and younger-looking skin that has been backed by multiple clinical studies and seven U.S. and international patents. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Modere offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essential consumer products. Its offerings include safe and effective products for health, wellness, beauty, personal care and household care, which are distributed through its innovative Social Retail model.

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., a leading alternative asset management firm with $2.2 billion in regulatory assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

The addition of Jusuru to Modere will accelerate the international expansion of Jusuru’s award-winning Collagen/HA Matrix Technology™ and fuel future Modere health, wellness and personal care products. Jusuru will become the new Modere Collagen Sciences™ division, and will be led by Jusuru’s co-founder and President Asma Ishaq. During the gradual integration process, both companies’ businesses will continue to operate as usual.

“We are excited to join forces with Jusuru and market its patented, science-based collagen and HA (Hyaluronic Acid) products. Modere is experiencing significant success with our global Social Retail model and rapid growth in the United States.

The acquisition of Jusuru will further expand our reach to position Modere to meet our global goal of 10 million healthy homes by 2020,” said Robert S. Conlee, Modere’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Both companies have a shared mission and commitment to developing safe and effective products, and Jusuru’s customer-based direct sales philosophy aligns with Modere’s new Social Retail model, providing an income opportunity for everyday entrepreneurs while benefiting our customers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to bring our unique nutraceutical collagen technology to Modere and align ourselves with the company’s live clean philosophy,” said Asma Ishaq. “Modere’s customer-centric Social Retail model, which is the future of direct sales, capitalizes on the rapidly changing retail landscape.

By leveraging Modere’s modern marketing and global support, we look forward to introducing Liquid BioCell™ internationally and providing greater opportunities for our sales force of Independent Representatives to bring health and wellness benefits to individuals worldwide.”

“I am proud of Modere’s continued growth through its category-leading portfolio, innovative Social Retail business model and best-in-class global market delivery,” said James Zenni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital.

“The addition of Jusuru will create immense opportunity to diversify its offerings by utilizing Jusuru’s patented superior collagen products. The breadth of our collective expertise in marketing safe, innovative health and wellness products will create additional opportunities for Modere.

Z Capital looks forward to welcoming the Jusuru team members and continuing to support Modere’s success.”

About Modere

Modere offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essentials including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high-performing, and beautifully designed. At Modere, we create more than just products; we create meaningful experiences. We believe modern health involves live clean: pure nutrition, a clean environment, and safe ingredients across all products: consumable, topical and household.

Modere brings a holistic approach to well-being and its products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation, with tested formulas proven around the globe for 30 years. Modere is headquartered in Springville, Utah and its Marketing Center of Excellence and Public Relations is located in Newport Beach, California.

About Jusuru International

Jusuru International, Inc., headquartered in Anaheim, California, was launched out of the science behind Liquid BioCell®, a new generation of nutraceuticals for joints, skin, and cellular health, backed by multiple clinical studies, seven U.S. and international patents, and numerous industry awards. With over 20 years of R&D expertise, their laboratories have been providing quality custom manufacturing services to the dietary supplement industry since 1994, and meet the most stringent quality standards governing the production of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

Their facility, occupying over 150,000 square feet, is a cGMP compliant facility following the current good manufacturing practices set forth by the US Food and Drug Administration. It is certified by three 3rd party auditors, the Natural Products Association, NSF and NSF for Sport ®, and holds a drug manufacturing license issued by the State of California Food and Drug Branch.

About Z Capital Partners

Z Capital Group, L.L.C is a leading alternative asset management firm with $2.2 billion in regulatory assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Z Capital manages both opportunistic, value-oriented private equity (Z Capital Partners, L.L.C.) and credit funds (Z Capital Credit Partners, L.L.C.) with offices in New York, NY; Lake Forest, IL; and Zurich, Switzerland.

Its investors include prominent global sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices, and other institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.zcapgroup.net.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/modere-announces-agreement-to-acquire-jusuru-international/