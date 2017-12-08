MLM DMO – Network Marketing Daily Routine to Create Online Duplication and Success

By Simon Chan

MLM DMO – Your Network Marketing DMO (Daily Method of Operation)

For those that know what a MLM DMO is and don’t want to read this entire post, here is a proven network marketing DMO that will help you grow a profitable MLM business very quickly.

Here’s the formula:

3-5-5-5-3 PD-Team

Here is what each number and letter stands for

3 → Create 3 Pieces of Content

This helps attract prospects

5 → Meet 5 New Contacts a Day

5 → Invite 5 People to Look at a Presentation

5 → Follow-Up With 5 Prospects that You Sent Invites Tg>3 → 3 Prospects to Watch a Video or Attend a Presentation or 3 Way Call

PD → Invest in 10 – 30 minutes of Personal Development

Team → Communicate With Your Team

For those that don’t know what a MLM DMO is or why it’s so important for recruiting and duplication read on.

What’s a Network Marketing DMO?

If I woke you up in the middle of the night and would you be able to answer this question?

What are the 7 things every distributor must do every single day?

Or maybe you can, but how many of your downlines can answer that question without pausing to think?

That’s your MLM DMO

It’s your Daily Method of Operation.

It’s your daily routine of mandatory things you must do in order to be successful.

It’s your checklist for what you and everyone in your organization must do everyday.

Just like every kid that works in McDonald’s knows the first thing he must do the second he punches in his time clock.

You must also know what you must do every day if you want to build a successful network marketing business.

Most MLM businesses don’t duplicate because the members are not following a strict DMO.

Or worse, I’ve met downlines who didn’t even KNOW what a network marketing DMO was!

Why a MLM DMO is Important

Most distributors have no business background nor previous success in network marketing and have no idea what they should be doing each day.

They spend their time doing the wrong things that make no money.

A network marketing DMO is a simple checklist that keeps every prospect on track to do what it takes to make money.

Most distributors have never been taught to think for themselves.

They’re taught at an early age to follow instructions and listen to authority; teachers, coaches and bosses.

Most people are great followers on instructions and the DMO makes it easier for distributors to be successful.

It provides them a checklist and makes them treat their business like a job.

In other words, a MLM DMO will increase the chance of a distributor becomes successful because just like a job, they must show up and do what’s on the checklist.

Build a MLM DMO Culture into Your Team

If your team has a network marketing DMO already, then make sure you do it daily and build the culture so that everyone knows what it is.

That culture and awareness of the DMO is built by constant repetition and rewarding people who follow the DMO.

Overview of a MLM DMO

If you don’t have a DMO to follow and want to grow your business faster, here is the MLM DMO for Online Duplication

This network marketing DMO will help build a business that not only helps you attract prospects, but recruit new reps and have new members duplicating.

This is what every distributor must do every day.

MLM DMO Step 1: Create 3 Pieces of Content

You must be the person that people want to join and social media content is the way you stand out.

If you want to attract prospects online (and also offline) you must have an attractive profile and good content.

Would people be interested to learn more about you after spending 5 – 10 seconds looking at your social media profile?

People join only people who they know, like and trust and the easiest way to do that is to create compelling content.

To sum up the 3 rules for creating content that attracts prospects, you always have to

1) Inspire

2) Educate

3) Entertain

So what do you actually say to get people to follow you?

Be real!

Be a real person and not a fake.

Real people have flaws so don’t be shy to share your fears and struggles as long as you’re positive about it.

Your flaws and mistakes and how you persist despite of those challenges motivates others.

So remember to show vulnerability but at the same time let others know about your passion and commitment to your business and how you plan to help others.

When to Post

Simple rule to follow is post 3 times a day

1) Morning

2) Afternoon

3) Evening

At least 1 of these posts should be in a Group that you belong to that will help you make new connections and at least 1 of the 3 should be a Live Video.

MLM DMO Step 2: Meet 5 New Contacts a Day

Invest 20 – 30 minutes each day to hang out in Groups that you can relate to.

Spend time in Groups that are related to your interest instead of business Groups because it’s easier to connect with prospects and build friendships over hobbies instead of business.

That’s because most people join business groups with an agenda to sell things and not really to develop relationships.

Posting in Groups helps you build credibility and authority. Just make sure you don’t sell in the Group.

CLAM

To meet 5 new friends a day, make sure you follow CLAM when you’re in a Group

C → Comment on a post

L → Like a post

A → Add the person who posted as a friend

M → Message the person you added and introduce yourself

Here are some ways to connect with a new friend online:

– Compliment them about what they posted

– Commonality – talk about something you have in common with that person

– Ask a question on how long they’ve been doing what they’ve been doing related to that group (for i.e. if it’s a marathon training group, ask them how long have they have been running marathons)

MLM DMO Step 3: Invite 5 People to Look at a Presentation

Most distributors waste too much time building rapport and “building a relationship” with cold market online prospects.

I’m not saying building relationships are not important but it’s important to be direct and invite quickly and not waste time because when it comes to cold market and especially people you won’t see again, it’s a numbers again.

That’s the great part of this MLM DMO.

You have to Ask 5 people a day whether they’d be interested to learn about what your business/products and there’s no way you can hit that daily number if you waste time just chit chatting and not getting to business.

An Invite can be as simple as,

“I’m so excited to be part of this group of people who are changing lives and making a difference, it may or may not be for you but would you be interested to learn more?”

MLM DMO Step 4: Follow-up With 5 People a Day

Go follow-up with any 5 people everyday. These could be Prospects that you had:

– Sent a video to

– Watched a video already

– Attended an online or offline presentation

– Was not interested previously

A simple follow-up to someone you had invited can be a text message asking them,

Just checking in with you to see what you like best about the video I had sent you.

If you haven’t heard back from someone you had sent a video to, you can message and ask them,

Sorry I haven’t been in touch with you, I’ve been busy with my business but I haven’t forgotten about you. I just wanted to touch base to see how things are going.

What about prospects who have “disappeared” and hiding from you?!

Let them know:

– Your relationship with them is the most important thing

– It’s okay they’re not interested

– You won’t bring up the business again

– You still want to be friends and just hang out

You can use my Witness Protection Follow-Up Script and that should help you re-engage them.

MLM DMO Step 5: Have 3 Prospects Watch a Presentation Daily

The next step is to have 3 prospects watch a presentation everyday.

This could be 3 people watching a video or 3 people attending an online presentation, home meeting, etc.

If you consistently meet new friends, send out 5 Invites and Follow-up with 5 Prospects everyday, you should easily be able to do this.

MLM DMO Step 6: Personal Development

Spend 20 – 30 minutes a day on your personal development.

This can include:

– Reading or Listening to a Book

– Listening to a podcast

– Listening to recordings from a major event

The best way to learn is to do your training during your down time (when you’re commuting, doing dishes, driving, etc.)

The worst time to learn is during your prime prospecting time where you should be focused on your 3-5-5-5-3.

When it comes to reading, most people don’t read effectively because they make an attempt to read too much at a time.

Most people can’t read more than 15 minutes before daydreaming and not learning anything.

Instead, break it down and learn to read in 5 – 10 minute blocks of time.

If you can’t even do that, start with reading 1 minute at a time and then slowly build up to 10 minutes.

MLM DMO Step 7

The last step is to check in with your team at least 6 minutes a day.

If you have a downline organization, follow the 6 minutes for 6 figures technique.

If don’t have a team, then make sure you spend at least 6 minutes a day talking to your upline mentor.

Update your mentor on:

– Who you talked to

– What possible signups you have for this week

– What you need help with

It’s Not Your Lack of Time… It’s Your Lack of

When they see this network marketing DMO, many distributors will object and immediately say they don’t have the time to do all this.

But they do have the time.

What they need is better time management.

Of course no one can do all 7 of these things in one sitting.

Between work and family commitments, most people don’t even have ONE HOUR to focus on their business.

The key is to schedule your day and do bits and pieces of it through chunks of your day.

MLM is a part time business that is done in the nooks and crannies of the day.

For example…

You can update your mentor while you are doing dishes at night.

You can reach out to 3 prospects on your 5 minutes coffee break at work.

You can spend 20 minutes on your lunch break to meet some new friends on Facebook Groups

You can follow-up with 3 – 5 prospects as you sit in your car waiting to pick up your kids from school.

The best part of Online Duplication is that you don’t need to travel much like the old days.

You can do this do your entire DMO with your phone.

Focus On Activity and Not Results

Another mistake that many distributors make is they do this DMO for a few days and then quit because of the lack of results.

Results in MLM take time.

You’re not into get rich quick right?!

So be patient and give it time.

You have to give it time for you to get good and also for your prospects to warm up and get used to your new commitment.

If you focus on just doing this DMO everyday, in 21 days you’ll see massive results.

Just make sure you don’t quit on the first week.

Commit to This MLM DMO and Your Life Will Change Forever

I admit that this Daily Method of Operation may not be easy.

But once you schedule things in and consciously make an effort to work on your DMO in every free second of your life, you’ll soon discover it’s not only doable but it gives you tremendous satisfaction and happiness.

You’ll feel fulfilled because you’re finally doing the Actions that grow your income.

And before you know it, the happiness and success compounds exponentially because you’ll be getting the results that you wanted.

Do this network marketing DMO for 21 days and your business and life will change.

I promise you that.

See you at the top!

Simon Chan

