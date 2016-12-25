MLM Closing Script: Use the “Dream Close” to Increase Enrollments

By Simon Chan

MLM Closing Script: Use the “Dream Close” to Recruit More Reps

This is one of my favorite Closes that I use to get my prospect to take action.

Remember the key to getting people to sign up is to get them stirred up emotionally!

People always buy with Emotion first and then they justify it later with Logic.

I love the Dream Close because instead of us telling the prospect why MLM makes sense, this Close paints great mental pictures and the prospect basically convinces himself.

Dream Close Script

There are 5 questions to the Dream Close followed by a strong call to action.

Make sure you allow the prospect to fully answer each question before you proceed to the next one.

1) What did you like best about what you have seen?

2) Do you see yourself making little money or BIG money in this business?

3) How much is BIG money to you?

4) What would you do with that money?

5) At your current job, how long will it take for you to earn that amount of money?

Your prospect then realizes that he’ll never make enough money at his job to achieve what he really wants in life.

You immediately follow with

6) Obviously, this business is a much better option. Let’s get you started now. We just need to confirm some information.

Say this confidently and then get your pen and paper and ask for the enrollment details!

*** The key is question #5. When you ask that question, the prospect will realize that MLM makes more sense and without MLM, they will never achieve their life goals (what they stated they want in #4.)

You will need to practice a few dozen times to get the tone and delivery correct.

You must sound sincere.

The Dream Close Video Training

Watch the following video for more detailed instruction

Use the Dream Close on your next prospect.

Remember people buy because of emotion!

