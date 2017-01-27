MLM Attorney Kevin Thompson Speaker At The European Direct Selling Congress

By Ted Nuyten

Kevin Thompson is one of the most sought after network marketing attorneys in the United States.

Kevin was at our original European Direct selling Congress in 2010 and it’s been a pleasure to watch him develop his practice throughout the years.

He was also recently selected as a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers Magazine, a publication by Thomson Reuters. Kevin provides invaluable insights to help network marketing companies (and ditsributors) stay out of regulatory trouble.

After having worked with several hundred companies throughout the years, Kevin has developed valuable insights and instincts to help companies see around corners to avoid trouble.

As one of the founding partners of Thompson Burton PLLC, Kevin has helped the firm grow from two attorneys to twenty in the short span of four years. By focusing on leadership development and company culture, Thompson Burton was selected as the “Support Company of the Year” in 2014 by the Academy of Multilevel Marketing.

Thompson Burton provides support in several categories for network marketing companies, including MLM compliance, government investigations, litigation, corporate securities, hotel services agreements and much more.

Kevin is a leader and prolific contributor in the network marketing community. Kevin’s website serves as one of the most valuable resources available for both companies and distributors to learn the details of network marketing. Kevin frequently meets with media and investment advisors to explain the legal nuances associated with the industry, with CNBC, Barclay’s Capital, Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg being some of the more recent.

Prior to practicing law, Kevin earned all-American honors in Track and Field in 2002. As a decathlete, he learned the value of persistence, perseverance and discipline. Kevin Thompson is a proud husband and father of four children.

Meet Kevin Thompson live at the European Direct Selling Congress in Amsterdam the Netherlands

This kind of quality training is often only available in the USA; and now for Once-In-A-Life-time, coming to Europe – The Netherlands.

It is delivered in a completely generic format. No companies or products are ever mentioned so you will feel safe to share this Business Event with your Team.

Listen, Analyze, Learn, Lunch, Inter-act and have Fun with the ultimate Experts. Discover the Trends, Learn from the Experts!

Kevin Thompson

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyARQEn5hIA

DeLaMar Theater – Amsterdam

DeLaMar Theater – Amsterdam

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZztLrTRYAso

VIP and Early Bird tickets can be booked here:

European Direct Selling Congress – Reservations

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/mlm-attorney-kevin-thompson-speaker-at-the-european-direct-selling-congress/