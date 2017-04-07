Mary Kay Appoints Lucy Gildea As Chief Scientific Officer

By Ted Nuyten

Mary Kay Inc., a top beauty brand, and direct seller in nearly 40 markets around the world, announces the appointment of Dr. Lucy Gildea as Chief Scientific Officer at the company’s global headquarters in Addison, Texas.

Dr. Gildea will lead the Global Research and Development function, developing innovative products and increasing the number of patents to secure Mary Kay’s status as one of the top innovators in the direct selling and cosmetics industries.

With more than 1,300 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio, and more than 130 patents granted in 2016 alone, Dr. Gildea will develop and execute Mary Kay’s Global Product Strategy and Innovation Pipeline.

“Dr. Gildea’s proven track record and success to embed high efficacy science in the personal care product industry will enhance Mary Kay’s ability to provide innovative products and technology that consumers are unable to find elsewhere,” said Thomas Cho, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Mary Kay Inc.

“From her time working internationally, Dr. Gildea’s global perspective brings great value as Mary Kay Inc. continues to expand and works to understand the needs of customers in all markets.”

Prior to joining the cosmetics giant, Dr. Gildea spent 15 years at Procter and Gamble, working in health care, oral care, beauty technology and beauty/skin product development. During her tenure, Dr. Gildea lived in Singapore, advancing her experience with Asian markets.

“The opportunity to serve as the new Chief Scientific Officer for Mary Kay Inc. allows me to marry my passions for science, innovation and empowering women,” said Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer for Mary Kay Inc.

“Through leading Mary Kay’s Global Research and Development, I am excited to be on the front lines of innovation to create beauty products that invigorate our independent sales force, as well as their customers, around the world.”

Dr. Gildea earned a Bachelor’s degree in biology from Georgetown College and a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases from the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Gildea will be joined in Dallas by her husband, Jerry, and their four children.

About Mary Kay

At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For more than 53 years, Mary Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly 40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/mary-kay-appoints-lucy-gildea-as-chief-scientific-officer/