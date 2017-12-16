Market America Expands To Malaysia

By Ted Nuyten

The year 2017 saw some tremendous milestones for Market America.

Not only were they celebrating their 25th year in existence, but they also expanded UnFranchise business ownership to Malaysia.

It’s the tenth country thus far to enable everyday people to take control of their financial future and manage their own home-based business through the proven Market America system.

To mark the introduction of UnFranchise ownership in Malaysia, Market America hosted the Market Malaysia Grand Opening event during the weekend of October 13th. Over 6,000 UnFranchise owners and other individuals gathered in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for a life-altering few days jam-packed with opportunity.

There’s a long history of events leading up to the opening of Market Malaysia, and all of it stands with overwhelming positivity that looms in the opportunity of creating residual income. UnFranchise owners from nine other countries are already building their own futures.

These countries are United States, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, United Kingdom and Spain. Though, Market America’s reach is much farther than these ten solid countries.

In fact, the company does business in more than 200 countries and territories, and has over 1,000 employees all over the world. That’s not even counting the thousands of UnFranchise owners who are running their Market America operations.

Market America is an extensive world force, seeking to bring financial independence via residual income to millions around the globe.

Top-level executives at Market America including Marc Ashley drive home the powerhouse reality of diversification. He says that the UnFranchise model traverses cultural and language boundaries. This brings people together in an unexpected but globally enriching way. Market America depends on the wealth of backgrounds and experiences of UnFranchise owners as a driving force propelling the company to new heights.

ABOUT MARKET AMERICA, INC. & SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by President and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $5.8 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs nearly 750 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and Singapore.

Through the company’s shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 40 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Internet Retailer has ranked SHOP.COM #57 in the 2014 Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide and the 18th fastest growing Internet Mobile Retailer.

By combining Market America’s entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM’s powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy™, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/market-america-expands-to-malaysia/