Mannatech Unveils Skincare Line Luminovation To Korean Market

By Nicole Dunkley

Mannatech, Inc., the Coppell, Texas-based health and wellness company, recently revealed its new skincare line, Luminovation™, to its Korean market at its annual Asia Mannatech Vision Program event in Seoul.

The Luminovation skincare line includes eight innovative new products suitable for all skin types and priced for the mass market.

The product line includes a Multi Action Cleansing Balm, Ultra Mild Cleansing Gel, Pure Nature Balancing Toner, Hydra Micro Capsule Serum, Active Hydrating Lotion, Hydra Force Moisturizing Cream, Pure Mild Sun Protector and Miracle Sleeping Mask, all of which are designed to help prevent the signs of aging.

“The Luminovation skincare line is part of the K-beauty wave of advanced beauty and skincare products that are in great demand,” said Mannatech’s CEO and President, Alfredo “Al” Bala.

“Mannatech has once again delivered a science-backed, natural solution; this time for improving the health and wellness of the body’s largest organ—the skin.”

Several of Mannatech’s Luminovation products have a pH of 5.5, the skin’s optimal pH, which may keep the skin from fluctuating from oily to dry for a balanced, flawless appearance.

The product formulas are mild and not only remove impurities from the skin but also keep it hydrated appropriately. The Luminovation line also includes Mannatech’s exclusive Glyconutrients for improved skin health and wellness.

“We believe we are leading innovation for skin care, and our Associates are very excited to experience what these advanced products can deliver,” said Mannatech’s President of Asia, Patrick Park.

“As the skincare innovation capital of the world, we are proud to introduce the Luminovation line that we believe will transform the way our customers view skincare and view themselves as they embrace our natural, effective solutions.”

Luminovation products are made with mild, plant-based ingredients and with science-backed formulas that are exclusive to Mannatech. The skincare line will be available for pre-order in the Korean market in July.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose.

With more than 20 years of experience and operations in more than 26 markets, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatec.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/07/mannatech-unveils-skincare-line-luminovation-to-korean-market/