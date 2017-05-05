Mannatech Receives 2 New Patents For GI-ProBalance Technology

By Ted Nuyten

One of Mannatech Flag ship products – GI-ProBalance has received 2 patents issued by the European Patent Office and in Hong Kong National Phase Patent.

About GI-ProBalance:

The human gut is a crowded neighbourhood with over 500 species of bacteria resident in the adult gastrointestinal tract, mostly in the large bowel. Bacteria live in the gut in peaceful coexistence, helping us to keep out disease-causing bacteria, keeping our immune system healthy and maintaining the lining of the bowel.

This neighbourhood of microbiota is supported by probiotics and prebiotics.

Probiotics provide the benefit, prebiotics feed the probiotics to do their job and enhance the overall health of the gut. GI-ProBalance® Slim Sticks are easy to use and contain both prebiotics and probiotics to help give you the maximum support for the healthy gut. The combination of the two gives a “synergistic” effect – they work together as a symbiotic in all areas of the digestive system!

Alfred Bala Ceo Mannatech stated:

We now have 9 patents related to the GI-ProBalance technology. This brings our total patent count up to 131 issued, granted, and validated in major global markets.

EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) – National Phase Patent

Title: Processing of Natural Polysaccharides by Selected Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms and Methods of Making and Using the Same

Patent No: 2155768 Issue Date:May 3, 2017

HONG KONG – National Phase Patent Application

Title: Processing of Natural Polysaccharides by Selected Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms and Methods of Making and Using the Same

Patent No: 2155768 Date Issue: May 3, 2017

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in 26 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.

