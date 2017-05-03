Mannatech GinMAX Tablets Can Help Fight Off Fatigue

By Ted Nuyten

Mannatech offers the most advanced ginseng product on the market, GinMAX™, which can provide healthy support for college students’ focus, mental alertness, memory and energy – traits critical to succeed during tests and college finals.*

As one of the world’s most powerful herbs, ginseng has been used for thousands of years to help address many aspects of human health, including anxiety, fatigue and focus.

Mannatech technology captures bioactive ingredients in ginseng through a leading-edge fermentation process to bring a revolutionary and potent ginseng experience with GinMAX, the newest solution that families with students can trust as finals approach.

“GinMAX tablets can help you fight off fatigue naturally while helping with energy, focus, memory and mood,” said Dr. Steve Nugent, Mannatech’s Senior Global Wellness Director and Chairman of Mannatech’s Global Scientific Advisory Board.

“This revolutionary ginseng combination is an innovation of anchient Eastern traditions mixed with twenty-first century science. GinMAX can give you mental focus that’s unrivaled by other ginseng products.

This is the most unique ginseng product I have seen in my career, and in my opinion, the most powerful ginseng product I have ever used. GinMAX doesn’t just help you tackle the day; it can help you tackle class, studying and final exams.”*

This unique dual-layer tablet is created with the world’s first fermented white Panax ginseng and is combined with a potent fermented red Panax ginseng, making GinMAX the most advanced ginseng supplement in the world. This fermentation process is designed to help deliver a high absorption effect with increased efficiency so it can work faster and last longer.

Other benefits of GinMAX include:

Supports healthy brain and cognitive functions.*

Promotes mental alertness and focus.*

Promotes improved cognitive performance.*

Supports mood*

Supports physical and mental energy.*

Supports healthy memory function.*

Source of antioxidants.*

Supports healthy aging.*

May support healthy immune system function.*

GinMAX tablets are now available for purchase in the United States and will be made available to additional markets around the world later this year.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in 26 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/mannatech-ginmax-tablets-can-help-fight-off-fatigue/