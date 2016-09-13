Mad Marketing 102: Understanding World Class Speaking and Performance with Michael Port

By Marcus Sheridan

Over the past decade, Michael Port has become one of the foremost coaches on speaking and presenting around the world. His recent best-selling book, Steal the Show, is a must-read for anyone that communicates for a living. Furthermore, his 3rd annual “Heroic Public Speaking Live” event is coming up in October, something I’d strongly recommend…

