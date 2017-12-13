Ma and Rouel Alinette From The Philippines Achieve Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

Ma and Rouel Alinette from the Philippines achieved the Diamond rank at Valentus.

This is what they had to say:

We first learned about network marketing 17 years ago but back then we did it part time. Ma Alinette was full time working with a life insurance company and Rouel was full time as dance instructor.

Valentus is the second International company we involved ourselves in. The past 5 and half years we were with a local skin care business that taught us so many lessons both right and almost right.

That has sharpened our saw in grooming leaders who have also became good friends and good builders.

Then October 22 of 2016 Stuart Brenner and wife Merce introduced Valentus to Boyet Rouel. They gave him some samples that we could try.

We like Valentus because first, the products work. I lost 4 lbs in my first week with the 12 in 24 program. Second, we were impressed by how caring the leaders were as true upline partners. Third, we appreciated the company’s ethical standards that are built with fairness and understanding toward its representatives.

Fourth, we love the people and leaders of Valentus worldwide. We feel no competition even among crosslines.

Network Marketing is for us is both a career and way of life.

A career that we can be proud of. Even though we do this full time, we get to enjoy time with family. Our income has no ceiling. It is a way of life because we always feel excited waking up and thinking that it is our business and our mission, that we love.

We love everything about Valentus from the company, people, products, compensation plan, training and culture. The best thing about it is, while the 6 critical elements are present, we are given the chance to be instruments of change in the lives of other people worldwide.

For us, living life with purpose and real meaning, matters so much.

Challenges come with every opportunity and we know that Philippines is a unique market with so many network businesses here. So, we and our team are equipping ourselves with all the reasons of how the Valentus opportunity differs from all others.

We have learned from the past few months doing Valentus the things that work and those that don’t.

As a couple, we are seriously building our team nationwide. We continue to look for the right leaders who have the same passion as ours.

We want the world to know, that we are blessed to have everybody in our team, Team Cebu, International birthing team Davao/Mindanao and other key cities of the Philippines and also Team California all of which are growing.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

