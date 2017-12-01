Lyoness Announces Partnership with Italian Soccer Club AS Roma

By Ted Nuyten

Italian soccer club AS Roma entered into a strategic partnership with Cashback World, a rewards card operated by shopping community Lyoness.

The financial service will be the official cashback partner of Roma from the start of 2018. The Serie club joins Cashback World’s international shopping network via the AS Roma Cashback Program, which will offer its fans up to five per cent cashback or shopping points when used in the club shop or acquiring tickets.

A small percentage of each purchase made by members of the AS Roma Cashback Card program will go towards supporting the club’s various charitable initiatives.

Neither the financial terms nor the duration of the contract have been made public.

“We’re delighted to have agreed this unique partnership,” said Umberto Gandini, Roma’s chief executive.

“This arrangement with an industry giant such as Lyoness underlines how much importance we place on our fans, who will now be able to take advantage of a host of new opportunities and fantastic offers.”

AS Roma came second in Serie A in 2016/17, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side currently occupy fourth place in the league in 2017/18.

About Lyoness

The Lyoness Group is dividing its three business areas into two brands: The Lyoness brand encompasses the shopping community and the loyalty program.

Their target groups are consumers who want to save money by shopping with Lyoness (Cashback) and loyalty merchants who want to use an international multi-sector loyalty program. The Lyconet brand encompasses all network marketing activities of the Lyoness Group. Its target groups are self-employed people and companies.

The Lyoness Group is currently active in 46 countries on all continents. Over 4 million members take advantage of the Lyoness benefits at over 40,000 loyalty merchants around the world. More at www.lyoness.com.

