Lynn Allen-Johnson Achieves Founders Club At ARIIX

By Ted Nuyten

Lynn Allen Johnson is an author, entrepreneur and self made millionaire who has reinvented herself at the age of 50 and has the passion to share her vision and knowledge to motivate others to do the same. Lynn has traveled the world speaking and inspiring audiences in the thousands.

She has shared the stage with Denis Waitley, Robert G. Allen, Larry King and even Les Brown.

The ARIIX Founders Club is the most prestigious and high-level ranking that a representative can achieve in the company.

This is what Lynne Allen Johnson had to say:

Tell us a little about your background and the path that led you to where you are now.?

When I was 16, my father passed away from cancer and my world turned upside down. For years, I was on an emotional roller coaster. By 23 years old, I was divorced with two young daughters who relied on me. I strung countless jobs together just to make ends meet.

I struggled for many years. When I found network marketing at age 50, I was working over 60 hours a week and still barely getting by.

As a result, my health suffered greatly. Then one day my daughter sent me some nutritional supplements. I began taking them, and before I knew it, I signed up because I wanted to take advantage of buying these health products at wholesale. People almost instantly started noticing the change.

I loved helping them and connecting them with great products. The part-time income helped tremendously at that time as well.

How did you discover ARIIX?

I have been with ARIIX since the very beginning. I’ve known both Mark Wilson and Fred Cooper for over 15 years, and when I heard they were partnering to launch a new network marketing company that would disrupt the industry, I just had to take a look.

You see, for me, business is about relationships.

I knew these Founders — their hearts and their passion for their Representatives. There was never a time in my network marketing career when I didn’t feel valued by them. To many companies, you are just a number or someone who helps the organization make money.

To Mark and Fred, as well as the other Founders, I always knew my success mattered. Today, I’m a member of the Founders Club and enjoy collaborating with others to continually improve the network marketing industry.

How do you balance your ARIIX business with your busy life??

I don’t consider it a balancing act. When you’re as passionate about something as I am about ARIIX, it just fits naturally into your everyday.

I love sharing the gifts of both physical and financial health with everyone I meet. Growing my ARIIX business is just an added bonus. Every day I wake up and want to share this incredible opportunity with everyone I meet, and it’s especially rewarding watching people around me change and grow and become the best version of themselves. That’s the best reward and makes my heart feel good.

Any success strategies you would like to share with our readers??It all begins with vision.

You have to know why you are doing this business and see the future you are about to create before it ever happens.

When your vision is clear enough, the motivation will follow. And the action you take will always be determined by your motivation, which is driven by the power of your vision.

It is absolutely key. Once your vision is down on paper in front of you and you own it, nothing will stop you. Once I understood that principle, I drew a line in the sand and declared that failure was not an option, and it was on. BOOM!

About Zija International

Zija International, a privately held and privately-funded business founded by Kenneth E. Brailsford and led by President and CEO, Ryan Palmer, develops natural health, wellness, and beauty products.

The company operates in more than 50 countries worldwide, pioneering the #NaturalHealthRevolution to help individuals achieve Life Unlimited.

Zija has seen consistent growth every year since it was founded over a decade and has received several awards, including and being named the “Fastest-Growing Company in Utah” by Utah Business Magazine.

It has also been recognized on fastest-growing and top-revenue lists by Inc. Magazine, Direct Selling News and Utah Valley Magazine, and has received industry-specific MarComm, American Business (Stevies), and Davey Awards.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/lynn-allen-johnson-achieves-founders-club-at-ariix/