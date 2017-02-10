Luis Ventura and Fernanda Vera Launch Unified System With Total Life Changes

By Nicole Dunkley

Luis Ventura is a seasoned networker of fifteen years and has already mentored his wife Fernanda to over $100,000 in earnings in ten months. Fernanda has four years of experience in MLM and is well on her way to becoming a top earner in Total Life Changes, already reaching the rank of National Director.

Luis and Fernanda have three daughters, Stephanie, Isabella and Giovanna and recently moved to Miami, Florida where they continue to grow a large international team of distributors and loyal customers.

Luis was introduced to Total Life Changes by current Global Directors, Julio Lama and Ana Cantera from Dominican Republic. “I liked what I heard, a company that anyone with or without experience in MLM can become successful either building their network or just building your customer base.

Getting to know Mr. Jack Fallon and Mr. John Licari personally gave me the certainty that TLC was the company I was looking for to make total life changes,” says Ventura.

Luis and Fernanda have been traveling non-stop building their business. They recently attended Total Life Changes’ first Unified International Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina and the first Regional Training in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Luis is especially excited about sharing a unified duplicatable system taught by TLC consultant and network marketing legend, Dale Calvert.

“I love this system because it is something that everybody can do regardless of their experience in network marketing. I will be using this system in English and Spanish to help our new members launch their business, acquire new customers and build their network of business partners,” explains Ventura.

Luis and Fernanda plan to change the image of the industry by using Total Life Changes’ products and compensation plan as their vehicle.

“My goal is to build long-term business with other entrepreneurs around the world who decide to join the network marketing industry. Even though the network marketing opportunity is available to anyone who wants to make a difference in their lives, sadly, in the last ten to fifteen years, this industry has been destroyed by people who took advantage of other people for their own benefits. Our goal is to change that image of the industry right here with TLC. Our personal goal is to help fifty people reach the position of National Director this year and in doing so we will reach the rank of Ambassador,” adds Ventura.

Luis and Fernanda have made a strong effort toward building a relationship with TLC’s executive staff. Luis finds the history of TLC’s humble beginnings, starting with just one product in the basement of founder and CEO, Jack Fallon’s home to be a tremendous similarity to how thousands of other entrepreneurs have found success; belief in a vision that is larger than themselves and a desire to help others succeed.

“The difference here is the people who run the company. To have a partner such as Mr. Jack Fallon, who started his business from zero, makes every entrepreneur relevant to him and his vision. The difference is the value that is given to every person who joins TLC, your opinion counts and the support we receive to help grow our teams can’t be found anywhere else in this industry. The culture here is so powerful; TLC is interested in the person as a human being first. Every person that joins TLC can feel this difference compared their past experiences,” says Ventura.

Luis discussed the culture of TLC and the diverse demographic that is attracting entrepreneurs such as himself:

Without a doubt, TLC is the best network marketing company in the world right now for 4 reasons:

1. The people who run the company have such great integrity.

2. The products are powerful and they work so fast, it generates loyalty with our customers and are very accessible to everyone.

3. We have such a duplicable system that anybody can follow and duplicate.

4. Our 50 50 50 pay plan is the most generous pay plan in the industry that people who have never succeeded in the industry are earning substantial residual income.

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes ® offers a diverse product portfolio of health, wellness and beauty products. President and newly named, Tea Executive Officer, Jack Fallon created TLC over 16 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®.

Since that time, TLC has continued to develop the Iaso® brand of products to include a diverse and attractive product portfolio matched with a hybrid binary system that allows IBOs of TLC to be compensated quickly for introducing new customers to our products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, “It really is different over here.”

