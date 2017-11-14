LifeVantage Launched Stacks

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) – a Triple A classified company by Business For Home – announced the release of a new product line at its annual Elite Academy in Orlando, Florida on November 4, 2017.

The product category, called Stacks, combine the LifeVantage’s best-selling products into customizable groupings that target specific health needs. According to the company, these scientifically-validated products will introduce more control into customers’ daily health regimens.

The Vitality Stack will center around organ health with a product combination that includes Protandim NRF1, Protandim NRF2, and Omega+. And the Beauty Stack, which focuses on skin health will feature Protandim NRF1, Protandim NRF2, PhysIQ ProBio, and TrueScience.

“These Stacks are designed to give our customers more control over their health,”

said Jina Anson, VP of Brand Management.

“Now they can focus on the areas of their health that need the most improvement and target them with a combination of products that work individually as well as collectively to deliver the results they’re looking for. They can choose, and for us, choice is incredibly important.”

LifeVantage Omega+ has been in development for over a year and represents a continued shift for LifeVantage as the company further cements itself as a leader in biohacking—a relatively new and promising market for health and wellness companies.

“We’ve come a long way in research and development,”

said VP of Brand Strategy, Stephanie Kelley-Czyryca. “And I’m talking about both technology and science. Consumers are armed with more knowledge than ever. And they want more control over their health. That’s what biohacking is all about—upgrading and optimizing our health with measurable, customizable products. Biohacking is helping them take a more customizable approach.”

According to Anson, every Stack will ship free, giving the LifeVantage’s distributors more access to the new products. Vitality Stack will begin shipping on November 3, 2017.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation is a science-based health, wellness and anti-aging company dedicated to helping people transform themselves internally and externally at a cellular level.

Their scientifically-validated product lines include Protandim® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Petandim®, AXIO® Smart Energy and the PhysIQ™Smart Weight Management System.

LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

