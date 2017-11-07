LifeVantage Introduces New Products

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation just concluded Elite Academy, 2017. The event, held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida serves as an important forum for new product announcements, training, and motivation.

LifeVantage kicked off Elite Academy by announcing two new products: Omega+™ and Stacks. According to Chief Science Officer Nathalie Chevreau, Omega+ represents a new way to deliver the right combination of Omega 3s, Omega 7s, and Vitamin D in a high-end formula that’s purely sourced and completely traceable.

Stacks combines the company’s best-selling products into different combinations designed to target specific health needs, helping further cement LifeVantage as a worldwide leader in biohacking.

“Biohacking is about helping our customers take control of their health to get the results they want,” said President and CEO Darren Jensen.

“Stacks is a powerful line of nutrigenomic products that deliver on that vision with customized and targeted health solutions.”

LifeVantage also announced that the company has commenced a cross-border commercial pilot program in China. Still in commercial testing, the program will use an ecommerce model that is incremental to the traditional network marketing model LifeVantage conducts across the rest of its markets.

The new model, powered by independent in-country social marketers, capitalizes on the rising trend of social entrepreneurism.

The announcement was met with overwhelming response from attendees at the Elite Academy event, who participated in initial training on the innovative new ecommerce model.

Elite Academy also included several new technology announcements as LifeVantage continues to integrate advanced sales tools into its operations.

Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Goodwin, presented a revamped company website that simplifies the shopping experience for LifeVantage’s thousands of distributors across the world.

In addition, LifeVantage used Elite Academy to debut LifeVantage Digital—a new mobile app that provides distributors with all the functionality they need to build and run their businesses.

This app will let distributors streamline their day-to-day operations by helping them manage everything from contacts and presentations to reporting and analysis from their mobile devices by using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Business and personal development continued as important themes throughout Elite Academy, especially when world renowned author, coach and speaker John C. Maxwell took the stage on Saturday morning.

Maxwell, the author of several New York Times best-selling books including The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, returned to Elite Academy to speak about the power of personal growth. According to Maxwell, personal growth is a lifelong journey that takes practice designed to increase capacity.

