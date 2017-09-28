LifeVantage Inspires Confidence At Utah’s What A Woman Wants Event

By Nicole Dunkley

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) joined What a Woman Wants, Utah’s fastest-growing shopping show, as a title sponsor. Held from September 8-9, the event gives women the chance to explore hundreds of local and out-of-state boutiques at the South Towne Expo Center. But for LifeVantage, it represented an opportunity to communicate a message that hits home for the company as it launches its #TrueConfidence Campaign.

According to Michelle Oborn, Senior VP of Human Resources, the heart of LifeVantage’s sponsorship efforts was all about empowerment.

“We’re always looking for ways to support entrepreneurs, especially those who are often overlooked. We believe in doing business a different way, and that starts with turning typical corporate America on its head. It’s part of who we are as a company. And sponsoring an event that was created by and for women was the perfect opportunity to give women a leg up and help them start their own businesses.”

Additionally, LifeVantage has developed a #TrueConfidence campaign that aims to reevaluate conventional beauty standards, inviting women to share what makes them truly confident.

“Our goal is to start an honest conversation,” says Akiko Larkins, Senior Brand manager. “TrueConfidence is about ignoring the way most beauty brands tell us we should feel about ourselves. Instead of trying to mask our natural beauty, we’re creating products that help your skin become the best version of itself, so it can shine. The conversation we want people to have isn’t about flaws—it’s about how we can become confident for the right reasons.”

Along with distributing free t-shirts and product samples at the event, $1 of every ticket purchased was donated to Women of Worth Utah. The local organization empowers women to achieve lifelong success after they have overcome abuse, addiction, alcoholism, catastrophic illness, disability, or economic hardship by giving them life skills, confidence tools, and finishing touches with total makeovers.

ABOUT LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION

LifeVantage Corporation is a science-based health, wellness and anti-aging company dedicated to helping people transform themselves internally and externally at a cellular level. Their scientifically-validated product lines include Protandim® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Petandim®, AXIO® Smart Energy and the PhysIQ(TM) Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/lifevantage-inspires-confidence-at-utahs-what-a-woman-wants-event/