LifeVantage Appoints Kevin McMurray As General Counsel

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today the appointment of Kevin McMurray to the position of General Counsel.

“We’re thrilled to have Kevin joining our management team,” said LifeVantage President and CEO, Darren Jensen.

“He brings a track record of success, an amazing legal mind, and a team-first philosophy to his work. He’s experienced, first-hand, the growth and evolution we’re undertaking, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to help us navigate our continued expansion.”

A veteran of the health and wellness industry, Mr. McMurray brings over 25 years of legal expertise to LifeVantage where he will be responsible for leading the legal department and serving as counsel to the board of directors, chairman of the board, and chief executive officer. Prior to joining LifeVantage, Mr. McMurray served as Assistant General Counsel at USANA Health Sciences since 2004. While at USANA, he helped implement its first distributor compliance program while playing an integral role in the company’s expansion into new international markets.

“Throughout his career, Kevin has demonstrated the well-rounded ability to understand and navigate a broad range of legal issues,”

said LifeVantage Chief Sales Officer, Justin Rose. “His industry experience combined with an uncanny ability to create innovative solutions that create real value is something we look forward to.”

Mr. McMurray also served as Associate General Counsel for Unicity International and Assistant General Counsel for Shaklee Corporation. He received his J.D. from Creighton University and a Master of Laws Degree from the University of the Pacific.

“I’m very excited about this new opportunity,”

said McMurray. “I’ve always been drawn to the health and wellness industry because I love the lifestyle it promotes. LifeVantage has proven that it’s an industry leader with its innovative approach to product research and development. I look forward to being an active member of the management team as we grow and expand into new international markets.”

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation is a science-based health, wellness and anti-aging company dedicated to helping people transform themselves internally and externally at a cellular level.

Their scientifically-validated product lines include Protandim® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Petandim®, AXIO® Smart Energy and the PhysIQ(TM) Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/lifevantage-appoints-kevin-mcmurray-as-general-counsel/