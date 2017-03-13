LifeVantage Appoints Charles J. Wach As Chief Operating Officer

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), – a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home – announced today the appointment of Charles J. Wach as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 13, 2017.

“We are pleased to have Charles ‘Chuck’ Wach join the company as COO,” said LifeVantage President and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jensen.

“He is an accomplished leader with operations experience in the nutritional supplement, direct selling, online retail, and global food and beverage industries.

His proven skills will help us to enhance our operations and deliver shareholder value. Additionally, Chuck’s supply-chain expertise and relationships with suppliers and manufacturers across salient product categories will expand our sourcing and manufacturing resources, broadening our supply chain and increasing efficiencies.”

“I am genuinely honored and excited to join the talented leaders at LifeVantage,” said Wach. “I look forward to safeguarding and strategically expanding the company’s well-curated, efficacious product portfolio.

It is a true privilege to join such an incredible company, and I’m confident that my team and I will deliver new value to our distributors, shareholders and LifeVantage itself.”

Mr. Wach brings more than 30 years of operations and leadership experience, having served in multiple senior operational roles with relevant industry experience. Most recently, Mr. Wach served as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain Executive for Bodybuilding.com, Inc., a global internet specialty retailer, from 2013 to 2017.

Mr. Wach also served as Director of Global Supply Chain, Materials Management for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

He has filled several operational roles for Nestle-Perrier Group of America Inc., H.J. Heinz Co., and Frito Lay, Inc. Mr. Wach received his Master of Business Administration degree from Utah State University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Brigham Young University.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), is a science-based direct selling company dedicated to visionary science that looks to transform health, wellness and anti-aging internally and externally at the cellular level.

The company is the maker of Protandim ® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, its line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements, the TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Canine Health®, the AXIO® energy product line and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For More information please visit www.lifevantage.com

