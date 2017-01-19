LifeVantage Announces Management Change

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), announced today the appointment of Gary Koos as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 19, 2017.

Mark Jaggi’s employment with the Company has been terminated, effective immediately. The Company has undertaken a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

“We are pleased to have Gary Koos join the company as Interim CFO,” said LifeVantage President and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jensen. “In addition to his international financial expertise and leadership capabilities, Gary’s extensive operational skills and experience establishing enterprise-wide policies and controls will be vital as we continue to focus on creating value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Koos brings more than 35 years of financial and leadership experience, having served in multiple C-level financial and operational roles across a broad range of industries. Most recently, Mr. Koos served as Head of Finance of the PCT division of Comet Technology Inc. Previously Mr. Koos served as President, CEO and CFO, leading the financial and operational restructure for Worldwide Energy and Manufacturing USA Inc., a U.S. publicly listed and China-based manufacturing company from 2011 to 2013.

Mr. Koos also previously served in several senior financial and operation executive roles including both public and private company experience. Mr. Koos received his Master of Business Administration degree in International Business and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), is a science-based direct selling company dedicated to visionary science that looks to transform health, wellness and anti-aging internally and externally at the cellular level.

The company is the maker of Protandim® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, its line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements, the TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Canine Health®, the AXIO® energy product line and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. www.lifevantage.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/lifevantage-announces-management-change/