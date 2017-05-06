LegalShield Membership Reaches A New Record For The 5th Consecutive Month

By Ted Nuyten

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, announced today that it has grown its membership base to 1,641,741 members, adding a total of 29,598 new memberships through the first four months of 2017.

Under the leadership of CEO Jeff Bell, the company started its 45th year of operation with an all-time high number of memberships as well as greater recruiting volume.

The state of Florida—where LegalShield recently expanded its product offering to include plans for individuals, families and small businesses, the Home Based Supplement and the Trial Defense Supplement—continues to be a bright spot, and is outperforming all other states/provinces in both member production and associate recruitment.

“April continued our record setting pace for 2017, and we began the second quarter with great momentum in growing the membership base, increasing production and expanding recruitment,”

said Bell.

“We are proud to see that our products resonate with members, and they can feel the peace of mind that comes with having a lawyer for all of life’s legal roadblocks.

We feel that our commitment to providing equal access to legal protection has never been more crucial, and we’re just getting started.”

About LegalShield

LegalShield is one of the North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards for individuals, families and small businesses. The company also offers one of the industry’s most affordable and comprehensive identity theft plans, IDShield. LegalShield plans provide protection to more than 4.2 million individuals, and IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services to more than one million individuals across North America. In addition, LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses.

For as low as $20 per month, LegalShield members get access to attorneys with an average of 19 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

For more information, visit www.LegalShield.com or www.IDShield.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/legalshield-membership-reaches-a-new-record-for-the-5th-consecutive-month/