Legal Shield Add More Than 500,00 Members In 2016

By Ted Nuyten

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, announced today that it has grown its membership base to 1,625,792 members, adding more than 500,000 new memberships in 2016.

LegalShield’s annual LevelUp Convention is currently being held at Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. This year’s five-day event began on March 8 and brings together LegalShield’s experienced, new and aspiring Independent Sales Associates from all 50 states and Canada.

They have come together to hear from motivating speakers who share their expertise in owning and running a business, and in marketing for maximum success. Attendees will also get highly specialized professional development training and benefit from networking opportunities.

“I’m so proud of our entire LegalShield family,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield.

“Every day, we work to protect and empower more than 4.1 million lives, and that number continues to grow daily. As we progress through 2017, we anticipate more and more all time high records to be achieved.”

According to a recent study by the American Bar Association, there is a growing need for low-cost (and on-demand) legal services. The study found that more than 80 percent of low-income Americans are unable to receive the legal help they need due to cost barriers. The current average hourly attorney fees now range from $200 to $520.

About LegalShield

LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards for individuals, families and small businesses. The company also offers one of the industry’s most affordable and comprehensive identity theft plans, IDShield. LegalShield plans provide protection to more than 4.2 million individuals, and IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services to more than one million individuals across North America. In addition, LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses.

For as low as $20 per month, LegalShield members get access to attorneys with an average of 19 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues.

Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/legal-shield-add-more-than-50000-members-in-2016/