Kyani Announces Launch Of Fleuresse Skin Care Line

By Ted Nuyten

Kyani just concluded their annual International Leadership Academy in Fort Worth, Texas, with over 5,000 attendees from all over the world.

During the event several announcements were made, the most significant being the launch of Fleuresse, a brand new skin care system that was added to the lineup of Kyäni products.

The announcement of a new line of skin care products is stunning, considering Kyani has exclusively offered nutritional products since their founding in 2005.

The key ingredients of the Fleuresse Skin Care System are natural botanicals extracted from the stem cells of a rare Swiss apple.

These extracts, combined with some of the same ingredients found in Kyani’s incredibly popular nutritional products—including blueberry, Noni, and Vitamin E Tocotrienols—act as nutritional building blocks for the skin’s own regenerative process, and leave the user with softer, brighter, more youthful looking skin.

Four products make up the Fleuresse Skin Care System; a Boosting Cleanser, a Serum, a Day Crème, and a Night Crème. Each product, designed to work for any skin type, acts to hydrate and nourish the skin to prevent and reduce the visible signs of aging.

While speaking to Kyani Distributors in Ft. Worth, Kyani Founder and Chairman, Kirk Hansen, shared the following:

“We’ve had other products proposed to us,” Hansen explained, “Even products developed. But we didn’t go with them because they just weren’t impactful enough.”

Kirk goes on to say, “We had to wait for two things to be just right. The quality of the new products—and the science behind them—had to match up with the products we already have. Today the timing is right, and the products are unequaled.”

Fleuresse is available for purchase through authorized Kyani Distributors both online and in person.

About Kyani

Kyani, Inc. is a wellness company founded in 2005. With a goal to bring hope to people throughout the world through wellness and opportunity, Kyani products are distributed in over 60 countries worldwide.

With the introduction of their new skin care line, Kyani offers complete nutrition for the body, both inside and out. Learn more about Kyani at www.kyani.com or the official Kyani News Site www.news.kyani.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/kyani-announces-launch-of-fleuresse-skin-care-line/