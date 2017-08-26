Kyani Announces Fleuresse Go Kit

By Ted Nuyten

Kyani, Inc. a double A classified opportunity By Business For Home – announced today the availability of the Fleuresse Go Kit.

Joining the Fleuresse line of skin care products, the Fleuresse Go Kit was created both as a sales tool for Kyani Business Partners and as a convenient travel-sized skin care regimen for customers – allowing them to Be Timeless on the go.

The Go Kit is available in two configurations. The Go Kit 3 includes the Fleuresse Boosting Cleanser, Fleuresse Serum and Fleuresse Eye Crème. The Go Kit 5 also includes Fleuresse Day Brightening Crème and Fleuresse Night Crème.

The kit complies with the volume of liquids allowed by the TSA, making it convenient to take when traveling. Business Partners are also encouraged to use the Go Kit as sales incentives and for sampling with prospective Business Partners.

“The Go Kits are among the most versatile product sets in the Fleuresse Line,”

said Kyani VP of Skin Care Jodi Soper.

“These kits are ideal for personal travel, the perfect ‘pamper me’ gift and they offer a lower entry price point for a new customer who wants to experience the entire Fleuresse Line. There are countless ways our Independent Business Partners can utilize the Go Kits to showcase the quality of Kyani’s products to potential new customers or recruits to build their Kyani business.”

About Fleuresse

The Fleuresse Skin Care System is based on natural botanicals extracted from the stem cells of a rare Swiss apple. These extracts, combined with some of the same ingredients found in Kyani’s incredibly popular nutritional products – including blueberry, Noni, and Vitamin E Tocotrienols – act as nutritional building blocks for the skin’s own regenerative process, and leave the user with softer, brighter, more youthful looking skin.

Fleuresse products can be purchased at shop.kyani.com.

About Kyani

Kyäni, Inc. is a wellness company founded in 2005. With a mission to bring hope through wellness and opportunity to people throughout the world, Kyani products are distributed in over 60 countries worldwide.

With the Triangle of Health and Fleuresse product lines, Kyani offers complete nutrition for the body, both inside and out. Learn more about Kyäni at www.kyani.com or the official Kyani News site: news.kyani.com.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor. AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor. A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor. B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/kyani-announces-fleuresse-go-kit/