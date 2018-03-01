Kimberly And Brody Koebensky Achieve To Elite Pro 7 At LifeVantage

By Ted Nuyten

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) has announced that Kimberly and Brody Koebensky have achieved the rank of Elite Pro 7.

The couple was recognized during the company’s Elite Academy in Indianapolis, Ind., earlier this month.

According to Chief Sales Officer, Justin Rose, the Koebenskys became elite distributors after starting their LifeVantage business just 20 months ago in Eveleth, Minn.

“Kimberly and Brody are living examples of what hard work and a strong belief in our products can do,”

said Rose. “They aren’t just successful distributors. They’re both amazing people who have put their heart and souls into building an incredible organization while helping so many people along the way.”

Dissatisfied with other methods for maintaining health, Kimberly began using LifeVantage products as a customer before jumping in head first with her husband as a distributor. Since then, they have built a thriving business by blending the personal with the digital.

“We’ve grown a strong community on social media,”

said Kimberly.

“But we also travel a lot. We try to work face-to-face with everyone we can, so they can grasp the excitement we feel about these products. I have a first-hand experience with LifeVantage. This company has helped me understand how to improve my health, and the opportunity has made a world of difference to our family. It’s been completely life-changing.”

The Koebensky Family

In addition to achieving Elite Pro 7, Kimberly and Brody have qualified for every incentive trip since they joined LifeVantage®, including the company’s upcoming Elite Retreat at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

