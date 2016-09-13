Keep It Simple and 4 More Things I Learned at the 2016 CMO Club Europe Summit

Recently I attended the CMO Club Europe Summit that took place on September 6th in London. Although they have been dipping their toe in Europe for a while now, this event marked the official launch of The CMO Club in Europe. The Summit was pretty remarkable in many ways and was no ordinary European event. The objectives for the day were set out early on:
- To help CMOs solve their biggest problems
- To enable CMOs to build real peer to peer relationships
- To have fun
By the end of the day we had ticked all the boxes and I gained a lot of valuable insights that consistently came through from discussions with CMOs from leading global brands. Here are a few of the CMO-worthy tidbits I picked up:
As well as wonderful content and conversations, (and a bar on stage where the panelists were served drinks for their sessions) what set this event apart for me was the entertainment. In just one day there were no less than 4 moments of ‘fun’. We had football legend Denis Irwin, comedian Daniel Audritt, actress Emma Kingston, and musical group Twin Wild. You don’t see that level of entertainment at a conference everyday. It was great. You know what they say about Jack.
My own net/net: I can’t wait for the next event.
