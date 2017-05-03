Jose Gordo Achieves $720,000 Per Month With Onelife

By Ted Nuyten

Jose Gordo career in the Network Marketing Industry business started in 2007 in Spain. He is currently ranked number 10 in our Top Earners Rankings, with an income exceeding $720,000 per month.

In addition to his success in the industry, one of Jose Gordo’s strengths is his commitment to the growth of all those around him. He is a leader who has trained and coached other big names in the industry today.

We asked him a simple question: What is your secret to success?

Jose Gordo:

Everyone is hoping for a secret formula, but the answer is much simpler than that: “All you need to do is follow ten ideas that, together with the support of a great team, are basic in achieving any goal.”

“I owe a lot to my team,” Jose Gordo says, with great humility and the pride he feels for the people who make it up, it feels in each of his words: “They are the true heroes, and I want everybody to recognize their loyalty and their achievements.

My team is full of amazing, inspiring people, people who really work hard. I have to thank all of them for everything they do every day and for having chosen me to guide them in their careers. It’s a great honour to work with them.”

For Jose Gordo, having reached the Blue Diamond rank means renewing his commitment to the growth of each one of his team members: “I will keep working every day so that they are the ones who fulfil all their dreams, just like I promised them one day. I have this position also thanks to them, and it’s a very powerful platform to speak and leave a clear message. When you reach these ranks, your power is a great responsibility. Responsibility towards your team, your vision and your ideas”.

He didn’t forget to dedicate a few words to the company either.

“After almost two years of being at OneLife, I appreciate more than ever the support of Dr. Ruja, the founder and visionary of OneLife and its staff.” He also mentions that it is thanks to OneLife that he can implement the ten ideas that, in his opinion, are essential to achieve any goal. While many of these ideas are adaptable to any business in the industry, his advice is especially focused on those who want to be successful in their company, OneLife. Jose Gordo shares with us these ten ideas under consideration:

1. Work closely with the company and its tools, in this case OneLife. “Today, more than ever, keeping track of the company’s path is vital so as to stay in tune. Use updated information on the promotions, bonuses, releases and statistics that OneLife has for you, which we often don’t take full advantage of. Statistics confirm that those who are connected to the OneLife system generate almost 300% more income on average than those who aren’t. “

Jose Gordo on Stage in Mexico

2. Development. “You have to master the basic skills to build this business. These are learned at events, from books and audios, from virtual and face-to-face trainings. It is important for you to learn from your coach or your sponsor, but also from as many leaders as you can. Master the foundations and then build from your own perspective.”

3. Plan and organize. “Divide the big goal into small monthly goals and fulfil them one by one. Always look for the balance between frontality and depth. Fast Track is essential for your start up. But getting to the Blue Diamond or any other rank cannot be a single separate goal. You have to work on more specific, divisible concepts. Steps, numbers, achievements. Everything should be quantifiable and easy to follow and check. “

4. Build human relationships and maintain them. “Your downlines are not there to fulfil your dreams. You are there to fulfil their dreams and guide them in that direction. You serve others. Become their friend and love them sincerely. The most important thing is that you shouldn’t create the relationship just as a way to collect downlines, but to connect with people who can benefit from what you have to offer them, people with whom you have something in common and with whom you will want to work side by side. This part is fundamental, and you must not only understand it, but feel it with all your heart. “

5. Take advantage of new technologies. “Use technology to be more efficient in less time. Take advantage of all the technological and communication resources like Facebook and smartphones, as well as those that OneLife has for you through its official website. We live an almost magical time when we have the privilege of instant communication. You can work from a country and speak with 5 or 10 more ones simultaneously thanks to the Internet. That is also an advantage both for those who want to reach people immediately, communicate with their team or carry out trainings, as well as for those who are learning. You have to know how to use the Internet, not be distracted by it, but make the most of it. Watch conferences, use company or team tools. You can do almost everything today with a little focus. “

6. Sharing and offering, not selling. “I share the opportunity more as an interview than as a convincing session. It’s an adult approach that respects the freedom of decision of all people. I looked for leaders who wanted to improve their economic situation, and they succeeded, not as much as those people who I had to convince. That’s what I also teach my team: to value the needs that we can cover with the opportunity, to offer, to give space to another person to decide if they really care about the offer… In our teams, we don’t want people who are not convinced by the project. It’s not good for either party.”

7. Don’t underestimate the effort. “You have to contact and invite to the business a higher number of people than you think you need. You have to make many more presentations than you think you’ll have to do. In short, you’ll have to work harder than you think you’ll have to do. If you want to reach high levels in this business, you have to treat it like a professional. That’s why it’s also a mistake to try to invite by saying that it’s an easy business. It’s not. You have to know it from the first day and be determined to face the effort that is necessary.”

8. Be clear why you want to achieve some important level. “Thrill yourself to the core with it and constantly maintain it. If you want to become a professional and fly high, you cannot wait for someone else to motivate you, or get discouraged because someone doesn’t want to join your team. You must be clear about your motivation every day: it mustn’t come from a third party. Remember every day why you chose Network Marketing and what your reason is.”

9. Use the strength of a third party. “Sign up for the events organized by your sponsors and take them to your prospects and partners. Your people will listen more to the recommendations of someone who already has the results. The one who promotes better is the one who earns the most. Eventually, it will be your own results that speak for themselves, and you won’t need the reinforcement of anyone. Your results are always the best presentation.”

10. Generate income consistently. “We cannot reach the Diamond rank with promises or good intentions. I speak of simply fulfilling what we had committed ourselves and our teams to at the beginning of the month, whatever the goal. For this, there is no better strategy than that of daily consistency. Do a little bit for your business every day. The more you can do, the better, but it’s preferable to spread a goal over a month than to have rest and then work hard a few days of the month. Consistency is what really gives you and your team success.”

For Jose Gordo, the present and future of OneLife are under construction involving productive business communities, where personal freedom is respected and, above all, human relationships of friendship are created so as to lead the team to achieve all its dreams. “Team unity is one of the most wonderful things about Network Marketing. It’s a business that unites people and pushes them to be better every day for themselves and for those around them.

Finally, we asked about what pushed him towards Network Marketing and more specifically, towards OneLife.

“There are many reasons why Network Marketing is important to me and why I understand it’s the best choice anyone can make. It’s about the freedom it gives. It’s a business that constantly challenges you to grow in what you know and what you can do. It doesn’t matter if you just want to be a distributor or if you are looking to place yourself in high ranks, it always leads you to want to improve what you do and how you do it.

But OneLife, especially, is a great tool. It’s not only for those who seek success, but for what it means. For its vision of the future and for the impact it already has on the economy and the education of people. When I got to know the project, it scared me a little; I didn’t understand it very well. Now I’m glad to have made the decision I made, because it has allowed me to do many great things, but above all because of the satisfaction of being working with something that is more than a product, that is a tool in the lives of many people.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/jose-gordo-achieves-720000-per-month-with-onelife/