Join 14 Performance Marketing Experts for PPC Week, August 14-18

By Hayley Mullen

You know that opening scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark? Just when Indy thinks he’s successfully Jones’d the Golden Idol, the ominous rumble of a booby trap sounds and he’s being chased through a tunnel by what I’d wager to be the world’s most famous celebrity boulder.

I’d also wager that PPC marketers are somewhat familiar with this feeling.

As soon as you get the notion you’ve got this whole paid marketing thing down, a Google update or new study (or surprising result from your own campaigns) appears out of nowhere to crush it.

The only way to save your butt is to stay ahead.

Enter PPC Week, August 14-18:

Fourteen of the smartest minds in performance marketing, hailing from LinkedIn, AdFury, Optmyzr and more, will be leading a series of sessions over five days to give you an edge on the competition and get better results from your campaigns.

And if you’re thinking, “As if I can make time for a week when I’m dodging boulders left and right over here!”, know that we’ve designed PPC Week with your (lack of) time in mind.

Each day is categorized by vertical and features three webinars:

One for PPC beginners

One for intermediate/advanced marketers

An extra if you fancy a bonus round

Registration gives you full access, so you can choose to attend all 15 hours, hit up Wednesday’s sessions only to hone your Excel skills, or skip everything and watch the recordings on your own schedule.

So who are these PPC peeps and what will you be learning from them? Here’s what’s on deck.

Day 1: Search Advertising

AdWords Organization and Management Techniques for Maximum Performance (Beginner, 8am PT)

Matt Macchia, CEO of AdfFury

Google AdWords is the most effective yet complex web advertising platform around. Learn how to better organize and manage your AdWords account settings and see the performance of your paid ad campaigns skyrocket overnight.

How to Test Ads to Gain Insight (Intermediate/Advanced, 10am PT)

Brad Geddes, Co-Founder of AdAlysis

Learn how to pull rich data insights from your paid ads to fuel your PPC campaigns. Specifically, we’ll show you how to use demographic testing data and data from thousands of ads.

Automate PPC with AdWords Scripts – No Programming Skills Needed! (Bonus, 12pm PT)

Frederick Vallaeys, CEO of Optmyzr

Learn how to get started with AdWords Scripts – the new AdWords tool that lets you automate virtually anything in AdWords, from reporting to managing bids, budgets, ads and keywords.

Banish those pesky spreadsheets for good!

Day 2: PPC Optimization

When (and How) to Optimize Your PPC Landing Pages (Beginner, 8am PT)

Corey Dilley, Director of Campaign Strategy at Unbounce and Joe Martinez, Senior Manager of Paid at Granular Marketing

If your PPC campaigns are driving good traffic but not converting well, your biggest ROI gains might come from optimizing your landing pages. Learn how good (or bad) your PPC landing pages are and when you should (and shouldn’t) optimize them. Come with your landing page conversion rates in hand to compare them to industry benchmarks.

Brilliant Facebook Shortcuts for PPC (Intermediate/Advanced, 10am PT)

Chad Powell, Senior Account Analyst at Hanapin

Learn the shortcuts and optimizations that can help your campaigns perform better and help you work faster. We’ll examine the ad creation process using the Power Editor tool, finding and tuning your audiences with the Audience Insights tool and structuring and segmenting your campaigns for success.

Properly Valuing and Optimizing Paid Search Traffic (Bonus, 12pm PT)

Emily Kirk, Paid Digital Marketing Manager at Workshop Digital

Aligning your paid search traffic with your business goals can be challenging. Learn how to set smart bids that align with your KPIs. We’ll explore bidding layers, setting predictive bids and valuing traffic based on lead type or conversion goal.

Day 3: Excel Tricks

10 Must-Haves for PPC Newbies (Beginner, 8am PT)

Alaina Thompson, Account Manager at Hanapin

Hanapin will share the 10 Excel skills that every PPC newbie should know, from conditional formatting to pivot tables. Join us to learn how to use Excel for faster, more effective PPC analysis.

Geek Out with Advanced (Yet Practical) Excel Tips for PPC (Intermediate/Advanced, 10am PT)

John Lee, Sr. Client Development and Training Manager at Bing Ads

Unlock your Excel merit badge with these PPC spreadsheet tips. Learn how to troubleshoot low Quality Score with the Bing Ads Intelligence Excel plugin. Discover a method for filtering search query data with conditional logic. And hey, while we’ve got your attention – let’s build a keyword health dashboard, too!

Visualize Your PPC Data Like a Pro with Power BI (Bonus, 12pm PT)

John Lee, Sr. Client Development and Training Manager at Bing Ads

Excel is nice. But are you ready to uplevel your PPC dashboard skills? Discover the reporting marvel that is Power BI. Learn the ins and outs of this dynamic reporting software and how you can easily plug in your PPC data to create beautiful (and insightful) visual dashboards. Build your Power BI skills by learning how to build reports for geographic, demographic and keyword data.

Day 4: Audience Strategy

How to Reach Your Best-Fit Customers Across Search and Social (Beginner, 8am PT)

Michael McEuen, Director of Marketing at AdStage

Some of the best opportunities to drive sales already exist in your database. Learn how to reach and nurture prospects and accelerate sales with audience targeting options from Google, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Getting Creative with Audience Targeting (Intermediate/Advanced, 10am PT)

Brad Geddes, Co-Founder of AdAlysis and Maria Corcoran, Search Marketing Platform Manager at Adobe

Learn how to get creative with remarketing (including remarketing lists for search ads [RLSA]), customer match, similar audiences and demographics and leverage audience targeting to its full potential.

Audience to Outcome: The Next Generation of Programmatic (Bonus, 12pm PT)

David Simon, CMO of Steelhouse

As the next chapter of programmatic advertising begins, connected technology is ready to make millions of simultaneous decisions a minute, automatically moving ad dollars across channels, formats and publishers. Join our webinar to understand how dynamic, fully optimized ad plans that value outcome and sublimate the meaning of audience are the future of programmatic advertising.

Day 5: Tracking Conversions

Tracking Conversions That Matter: Aligning Your Business Goals With Your Digital Strategy (Beginner, 8am PT)

Zack Bedingfield, Search Engine Marketing Manager at CallRail

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for conversion tracking. Learn how your conversions goals differ between your landing pages, what kind of data you can pull from different conversion types and which on-site conversion actions you should be tracking.

Going Beyond Leads: Full Funnel Tracking from Leads to Revenue (Intermediate/Advanced, 10am PT)

JD Prater, Head of Customer Acquisition at AdStage

Learn how to track your campaign performance data from leads to revenue and how to use this data to optimize your maximum return on advertising spending (ROAS).

Delivering ROI with LinkedIn Demand Generation (Bonus, 12pm PT)

Tyrona Heath, Agency & Partner Education Program Lead at LinkedIn

B2B marketers are feeling the pressure to use complex data, but this can be pretty challenging. Learn how to use LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms and LinkedIn Matched Audiences to get more ROI from your LinkedIn campaigns and get tips for improving your campaign’s success.

Are you in?

As mentioned above, join in for every webinar, a select few, or simply sign up to get the recordings and geek out on PPC, Netflix style. You’ll come away with more than a few Golden Idols in the form of actionable insights you can really use.

And no snakes, Jones, we promise.

