John Maxwell and John Haremza The 3X Formula To Gaining The Edge in Network Marketing

By Ted Nuyten

John Haremza, a 30 year veteran, multimillion dollar earner and author of “Right or Almost Right” was telling me about the experiences he’s had which he calls “Rewards of the Journey”.

His “rewards” included meeting with celebrities, actors, athletes and other high-profile people, mystery dinners with Peter Fonda, Peter Graves and Roger Staubach, private concerts with entertainers in settings as small as a living room.

Dinner with Wolfgang Puck, a private viewing of the Phantom of the Opera, sailing with the Winston Cup team, playing baseball with Hall of Famers and visiting some of the most incredible resorts in the world.

As John says,

“Without this industry there is no way a dyslexic, maintenance manager from a very small town in Minnesota would have had these experiences”.

Earle Nightingale said it best, “The road is better than the inn”. Wow! What a road.

He was very excited about his recent day with John Maxwell. He will be collaborating with John Maxwell on the 15 Laws of Growth and applying those 15 laws to Network Marketing.

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in fifty languages. In 2014 he was identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association and the most influential leadership expert in the world by Business Insider and Inc. magazine.

This particular experience with John Maxwell was very meaningful to John because of his long-term belief in personal development. In fact, he attributes 90% of his success to speakers like John Maxwell, Jim Rohn, Zig Ziglar and Earle Nightingale, many of whom he listened to over and over.

John Maxwell has written 100 books and his recent 15 Laws of Growth was the foundation for his collaboration with top network marketing leaders such as John Haremza.

Here’s the replay link for the free webinar:

John Haremza – The 3X Formula to Gaining the Edge in Network Marketing – John Maxwell

John talked about the one of his laws as it relates to NM, if you would like a free seminar please click on this link. Enjoy 🙂

