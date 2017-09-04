By Ted Nuyten

Jimmy Smith started at from scratch at 74 and made by 89 over $57 million. Never to late to follow your dreams, what an epic story 🙂

After 40 years as a butcher, the physical nature of the job had taken a toll on his body. Jimmy was forced to either retire or find another career path. Jimmy opted for the latter.

So, with his work ethic, open mind, entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong desire to have a family business, he discovered an industry called network marketing. His willingness to think “outside the box” lead him to a presentation ”The 45 Second Presentation” by Don Failla.

Jimmy Smith in 2010

After seeing this presentation Jimmy gained an understanding of the geometric progression of numbers as it relates to a person’s income potential. With this new found understanding, Jimmy had a much bigger vision of what was possible via the Network Marketing Profession which he refers to as, “Jimmy Smith’s Vision”.

Jimmy Smith in 2013

Jimmy realized that he was born to be a network marketing professional. The skills of helping and serving others that he practiced daily as a butcher also helped him build his network marketing business.

Jimmy Smith in 2017



“Ghandi said, Every man wants to live, every man wants to love, every man wants to learn, and every man wants to leave a legacy,”

explains Jimmy. “I’ve done a lot of the first three, and I am working on building a lasting legacy right now.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/jimmy-smith-isagenix-achieves-57-million-in-career-earnings/