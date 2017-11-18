Jiman Jung And Myong Park Achieve 3 Star Platinum At Mannatech

By Ted Nuyten

Jiman Jung and Myong Park from South Korea achieve 3 star Platinum at Mannatech a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home.

Triple A is the top classification.

This is what they had to say:

According to statistics, chronic diseases are increasing globally because our immune systems are weakening

Many products claim to boost the immune system, but Mannatech products with scientifically validated glyconutrients, which support our immune system, are truly best in class.

Supply and demand are at the heart of any business. Everybody needs glyconutrients, and because it will become harder to supplement what we need with just food, glyconutrient-based products have unlimited market potential.

Mannatech, a global company offering the best products is also changing its Compensation Plan. Everyone needs both Health and Wealth to be happy. It’s hard to have both, but many successful Mannatech leaders including myself are wealthy and healthy thanks to Mannatech, and that is why they are telling the world about Mannatech

More importantly, our future will be even greater than what we imagine today. After taking and using the products and with what we have achieved, I can proudly say that this is the best business in the world, and that is why we want to tell everyone about it.

There is no business better than Mannatech. Meeting Mannatech is God’s blessing and the biggest gift of our life.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose.

With more than 20 years of experience and operations in more than 26 markets, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/jiman-jung-and-myong-park-achieve-3-star-platinum-at-mannatech/