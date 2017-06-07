Jeunesse Wins Nine Telly Awards In 2017 Competition

By Ted Nuyten

Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse has been honored for excellence in video production in the 37th annual Telly Awards, with nine awards for several videos in targeted categories, and specific video elements such as music, visual effects and sound design.

Less than 10% of 13,000 entries this year earned Silver awards, while approximately 25% received Bronze awards. Jeunesse garnered a Silver Telly (the competition’s highest honor) and eight Bronze Telly awards, including:

Silver Telly award: M1ND An Ounce of Genius — Use of Music

Bronze Telly awards:

M1ND An Ounce of Genius — Health and Wellness category

M1ND An Ounce of Genius — Visual Effects

NV Be the Envy by Jeunesse — Beauty/Cosmetics Marketing category

— Beauty/Cosmetics Marketing category NV Easy Airbrush Foundation Guide — How-To/DIY category

— How-To/DIY category Instantly Ageless by Jeunesse — Beauty/Cosmetics Marketing category

— Beauty/Cosmetics Marketing category Jeunesse Kids Bringing Hope Kenya — Social Responsibility category

Jeunesse University Rome event recap — Event Marketing category

What Does Your Day Look Like? Commercial — Sound Design

Since 2014, Jeunesse has collected a total of 50 Telly awards for video and branded content work.

Scott Lewis, Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer, commented,

“It is an honor to receive recognition of our work in this respected competition.

These awards help to confirm that we are on track with our goal to provide Jeunesse Distributors with creative and effective videos that clearly communicate our messaging with engaging visuals, sound and content.”

The Telly is the premier award honoring outstanding television commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films.

Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world including: Microsoft, MLB, NBC, Time Warner, ESPN and Bloomberg — to name a few. Learn more and view 2017 Telly winners at tellyawards.com.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/06/jeunesse-wins-nine-telly-awards-in-2017-competition/