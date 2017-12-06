Jeunesse Receives Eight Platinum and Nine Gold Awards In 2017 MarCom Awards

By Nicole Dunkley

The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals has honored Jeunesse Global with eight Platinum and nine Gold awards for excellence in marketing and communications in its annual MarCom Awards.

Jeunesse received Platinum Awards, the competition’s highest honor, for:

Print Creativity — Direct Mail: Luminesce® Cellular Rejuvenation Serum mailer

Print Creativity — Logo: Jeunesse® Lifestyle Rewards 2017 Dubai logo

Print Creativity — Packaging: Luminesce HydraShield Mask™

Print Creativity — Packaging: NV™ BB Perfecting Mist Foundation

Publications — Pamphlet: NV™ BB Perfecting Mist Foundation catalog insert

Video/Film — Recruitment: “What Does Your Day Look Like?”

Video/Film — Marketing Product or Service: “M1ND: An Ounce of Genius™”

Web Video — Marketing Product: “M1ND: An Ounce of Genius™”

Gold Awards were conferred for:

Print Creativity — Logo: Jeunesse® EXPO Elevate World Tour 2017 logo

Print Creativity — Postcard: Luminesce HydraShield Mask™ postcard

Print Media — Publications: Jeunesse® EXPO8 Elevate World Tour 2017 Welcome Booklet

Print Creativity — Product Fact Sheet: Luminesce HydraShield™ Mask

Video/Film — Marketing Product or Service: Luminesce® Flawless Skin Brightener video

Digital Media — Blog: The official blog of Generation Young®

Digital Media — Writing: The official blog of Generation Young®

Video/Film — Nonprofit: Jeunesse Kids™ Bringing Hope Trip 2017 – Ecuador

Video/Film — Nonprofit: Jeunesse Kids™ identity video

“We are honored to be recognized again this year in the MarCom Awards,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We applaud our marketing and communications team for receiving more than 50 MarCom Awards in the past three years by continually crafting outstanding marketing and communications materials that support our Customers and Distributors around the world.”

Jeunesse also received Honorable Mention recognition for four projects, collecting a total of 21 awards in this year’s competition, which received approximately 6,500 entries from the U.S. and internationally.

