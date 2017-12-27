Jeunesse Founder And COO Wendy Lewis Named One Of The Most Influential Women In Direct Selling

By Ted Nuyten

For a third time, Wendy Lewis, the award-winning Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Jeunesse Global, has been named one of the “Direct Selling News” (DSN) Most Influential Women in Direct Selling.

DSN has created its list of highly influential female executives in direct sales three times in its history — in 2012, 2014 and 2017— and has honored Lewis each time.

DSN gave tribute to these extraordinary female leaders in a special issue published in December. The women were chosen based upon their executive leadership roles and come from companies that appear on the publication’s Global 100 list of largest direct selling companies worldwide, along with private companies that have experienced considerable growth in the past few years.

Lewis founded Jeunesse with her husband Randy Ray in 2009.

The company has appeared on the DSN Global 100 since 2012, when it made its debut at No. 82. Today, Jeunesse ranks in the top 20 global companies in the Global 100 at No. 14, and was chosen as the 2017 DSN Bravo Growth Award recipient for increasing annual sales by $1billion from 2014 through 2016.

“The direct selling industry has offered remarkable opportunities to women from all walks of life and from around the word — myself included.

I am pleased to be counted among these extraordinary women who have helped shape our industry, and thank Direct Selling News for this honor,”

Lewis said.

Lewis was one of just 20 women recognized for their influence in the industry. The special “Direct Selling News” issue includes a complete list of honorees, as well as articles featuring their thoughts on important industry topics.

In the issue, Lewis discusses the importance developing cultural connections plays in attracting and retaining independent distributors in a global environment.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries.

Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/jeunesse-founder-and-coo-wendy-lewis-named-one-of-the-most-influential-women-in-direct-selling/