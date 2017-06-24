Jeunesse Excels In Communications Competition With 17 Awards

By Ted Nuyten

Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse has been honored with 17 awards in the 2017 Communicator Awards for creative and communications work in print, video, social media and packaging. Jeunesse garnered two Gold Awards of Excellence — the competition’s highest honor — and 15 Silver Awards of Distinction.

Two of the company’s key marketing pieces won multiple awards:

“We Live Jeunesse” magazine — one Gold and four Silver for writing, design, photography and overall content

Jeunesse product catalog — three Silver for overall design and photography

Three of the company’s newest videos were honored for branded content:

“Instantly Ageless by Jeunesse” — Gold

“M1ND an Ounce of Genius” — Silver

“What Does Your Day Look Like?” — Silver

Several other creative works were recognized with Silver awards:

Instantly Ageless Flawless Photo Contest social media campaign for content marketing

Luminesce Flawless Skin Brightener for packaging

The company’s blog for content marketing and writing

“Jeunesse Guide to Social Selling” for writing and design

The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts. AIVA membership includes professionals from: Coach, Disney, Estée Lauder, Lockheed Martin, MTV Networks, Pitney Bowes, and many others.

In recognition of these awards, Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis commented,

“We strive to create top-notch marketing and training tools that help Jeunesse Distributors share our story and the unique benefits of our products simply and effectively.

We are honored that the AIVA has recognized these efforts, along with the talent and creativity of our MarCom team.”

With more than 6,000 entries from the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/06/jeunesse-excels-in-communications-competition-with-17-awards/