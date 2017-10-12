Jeunesse Among Top Award-Winners In 2017 International Business Awards

By Ted Nuyten

For a second consecutive year, global youth enhancement company Jeunesse – a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home – has received high honors in the International Business Awards, the world’s only international, all-encompassing business awards program.

With a total of 12 awards, Jeunesse was one of just seven companies to be recognized with 10 or more Stevie Awards in the 14th annual competition.

The esteemed awards program recognized Jeunesse, its executive management team and its nonprofit foundation with three Gold, four Silver and five Bronze Stevie Awards in various categories for excellence in business.

Gold Stevie Awards were garnered for:

Jeunesse Founders Randy Ray (CEO) and Wendy Lewis (COO) and Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis for Management Team of the Year

NV BB Perfecting Mist Foundation for Best New Product of the Year – Consumer Products

The 2017 Jeunesse Lifestyle Rewards Incentive Trip to Dubai for Best Internal Recognition/Motivational Event

Jeunesse company awards included:

Fastest Growing Company of the Year (U.S. and Canada)

Company of the Year – Consumer Products

Company of the Year – Health Products & Services

Executive management members were also recognized for their individual contributions to the company’s success:

Randy Ray — Executive of the Year – Consumer Products

Wendy Lewis — Woman of the Year

Scott Lewis — Maverick of the Year

CMO Mark Patterson — Marketing Executive of the Year

Additional honors included awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (U.S. and Canada) for the company’s nonprofit foundation Jeunesse Kids, and Marketing Team of the Year for the Jeunesse branding team.

“We are pleased and humbled to once again be among the top recipients in the International Business Awards, and to be recognized among the successful organizations and executives from around the world honored in the competition,”

Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis commented.

View the complete list of winners at http://stevieawards.com/iba/2017-stevie-award-winners.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/jeunesse-among-top-award-winners-in-2017-international-business-awards/