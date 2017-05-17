Jeunesse Among Leading Winners In 2017 American Business Awards With 9 Stevies

By Ted Nuyten

For the fourth consecutive year, global youth enhancement company Jeunesse received top honors in the American Business Awards, earning two Gold and seven Silver Stevie awards in the 2017 competition, making the company one of the leading multiple award-winners.

Gold Stevies were awarded for:

Company of the Year – Consumer Products

Executive of the Year – Consumer Products – Jeunesse Co-Founder and CEO, Randy Ray.

Jeunesse, its executive team and nonprofit foundation were honored with Silver awards for:

Company of the Year – Health Products and Services

Fastest Growing Company of the Year

Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year – Jeunesse Kids

Management Team of the Year – Consumer Products

Woman of the Year – Consumer Products – Wendy Lewis, Co-Founder and COO

Maverick of the Year – Consumer Products – Scott Lewis, Chief Visionary Officer

Marketing Executive of the Year – Mark Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are honored to be recognized in the American Business Awards for our growth, leadership and philanthropic efforts.

The entire family of Jeunesse Distributors and corporate employees around the globe have played an important role in our success, and we congratulate each of them for the unique contributions they have made to further our mission to make a positive impact in the world.

Our success is a direct reflection of their hard work and dedication,”

said Chief Visionary Officer, Scott Lewis.

Widely considered the “Oscars” of the business world, the American Business Awards have presented the coveted Stevie Award to iconic American companies such as IBM, Disney, AT&T and Coca-Cola, as well as revered CEOs including the late Steve Jobs of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Alan Mulally of Ford Motor Company. This year’s competition included more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries. View the winner’s gallery here.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

