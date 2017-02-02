Jeremy Roma – WOR(l)D GN’s Achieves President Millionaire Rank

By Ted Nuyten

The USA market for WOR(l)D Global Network is experiencing hyper growth and momentum.

After just a few months of partnering with WOR(l)D GN, Jeremy Roma quickly shot through the ranks and became President Millionaire.

A President Millionaire generates over $1,25 million USD in total sales in 7 days.

Jeremy is a professional leader and is very deserving of this, always putting others first. Coming from a simple life, Jeremy has used his talent as a tool to rapidly build towards becoming the top leader that he truly is.

The amazing part of our job at WOR(l)D is that wecan meet people like Jeremy: professional, focused, and servant leader.

I’m so thankful and excited as well to be teaming up with my friends Chad and Nattida Chong. The combination of their genuine heart for people, their courage for what is possible, and their dedication to leading by example has helped set the stage for the momentum that is happening,

Jeremy says.

We have never seen anyone more passionate about helping people. And we have been blown away by his raw transparency and ability to lead with initiative. There is no doubt that we are beyond proud and humbled to be working with such a talented leader,

expresses Chad & Nattida.

We offer a huge congratulations to Jeremy Roma for being one of the fastest President Millionaire ever.

About WOR(l)D GN

WOR(l)D also referred to as World GN is a global multi million dollar company that offers services in the telecommunications, renewable energy, technology and mobile Telecommunication. With 15 offices Worldwide, along with their numerous awards won recently, WOR(l)D is recognized as one of the most prestigious opportunities in the industry.

Its current headquarters is in the United States with its major offices in the United States, Singapore, India, China, Russia, Ireland, Dubai, Tunisia, Brazil, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, Columbia, Paraguay, and Hong Kong. For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/jeremy-roma-world-gns-achieves-president-millionaire-rank/