Jeff Mack International Network Marketing Expansion Expert

By Ted Nuyten

Many MLM companies are looking for an expert to expand global, Jeff Mack is an expert in this field.

Jeff went from being a salaried employee a Civil Engineer to an internationally known entrepreneur, a keynote speaker, an author, building businesses in 11 countries, resulting in $100 Million in career total organizational sales. Jeff lives in Mooresville with his wife Anna and his daughter and has a big passion for healthy lifestyle.

Nearly twenty-five years ago, Jeff was introduced to the world of the Direct Sales industry and saw what was financially possible to achieve and how anyone could win BIG. He was frustrated with his career as a civil engineer when he saw he would be chained to the office with no freedom to design the life he has truly desired. That was the defining moment in his life that changed the direction of his professional career.

He pursued business endeavors in the MLM industry and was fortunate to transform his lifestyle. He always worked with people who never settled for less and became a powerful leader.

“I’ve watched Jeff Mack grow from being just a very intelligent engineer to being a profoundly effective leader internationally.

His abilities to grow himself and to grow other people are absolutely remarkable. I applaud his success and am excited to see what he’s going to become in the years ahead.”

Stewert Hughes, Former Vice President of a Wall Street Investment Banking Firm, a former Top Income Earner and now current President and Co-Owner of Unicity International.

I have worked closely with Jeff for more than 15 years. He is one of the most focused, disciplined and talented people I know.

He is also one of the most enjoyable people I have ever worked with over my 30 year entrepreneurial career.”

Todd Smith, successful entrepreneur, speaker, coach, and author of Little Things Matter.

“We’ve seen big dividends from Jeff Mack’s insights into our business — both nationally and internationally. His hard work, integrity and strategic thinking have made him an invaluable contributor to our company.”

Damon DeSantis, Former CEO of Rexall Sundown.

As consultant his expertise:

How to navigate the foreign markets to expand your US business: from timing, trends and demands.

How to avoid your company expansion costs mistakes.

How to overcome business expansion challenges and see the opportunities instead.

How to find strong leaders to empower your distributors.

The components of a true leader.

Jeff Mack on Facebook

Jeff Mack in Asia

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/jeff-mack-international-network-marketing-expansion-expert/