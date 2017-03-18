Jed Buenaluz The Youngest 200K Distributor In XANGO’s History

By Ted Nuyten

Jed Buenaluz is not only the youngest person to ever reach the 200K Premier rank at XANGO, he is also one of the fastest people to reach this impressive mark in the organization’s history.

With such drive and success it was only a matter of time before Jed and XANGO would team up for the growth of the organization, and that’s exactly what happened.

A partnership was formed with the objective of introducing XANGO and all its opportunities to millennial generations and beyond on a global level.

Since its foundation 15 years ago, XANGO has been busy building a solid history in the network marketing sector, becoming an industry-wide reference in the process. XANGO is active in over 40 countries, which grants it the opportunity to attract and further develop the most talented leaders from all over the world. Jed Buenaluz is one of those talents.

Financial Freedom: Seeing the Vision of Network Marketing

Jed didn’t always dream of becoming a successful network marketing professional. He grew up in a single-mother family where his mother worked hard day in and day out. Watching his mother take care of their family all by herself inspired Jed with a powerful work ethic and a desire to contribute.

As a college student, working three jobs to keep up, he was introduced to network marketing. He was immediately drawn to a culture that celebrates success and rewards hard work and personal growth.

Jed came into contact with doctors, lawyers, business people, and other industry influencers – all from different backgrounds, all able to succeed. He learned about the opportunity. He learned about residual income. He said “Yes.”

Jed immediately felt that network marketing had potential for him, for his loved ones and for everyone he could get in touch with. It could be the perfect professional career path for him, or like he expressed himself:

“I have faith in God, I believe in people, and I believe in mentorship. I was ready to learn.”

The Power of Team Building

Jed has always had a positive and open attitude towards life and the people in it, which is one of the main reasons behind his current success. He came across a mentor and long-term partner, Brad Alkazin, and other like-minded individuals who believed in building a culture and a family within the network industry.

It did not take them long before bigger ideas started emerging where people can feel safe, comfortable and ready to grow. Soon after, Power House Network (PHN) was born.

PHN reflected core principles of inspiration, ambition and openness. It boasted an awesome, inspiring culture to turn strangers into friends, and friends into family, and all of that on a global scale. Everyone could come in to grow and become a leader in PHN, which is what made it such a successful concept.

The Key to Success

Jed believes that if people have a belief in themselves and a will to work, the only reason they won’t succeed is if they have the wrong training. He was mentored by top leaders in the industry including the world-renowned Bob Proctor.

“Follow someone who has something you want, who has succeeded. Listen, absorb and be coachable – and show up at every meeting, conference call and convention,” he says.

“The best coaches in the world will push you and take you out of comfort zones. Go there and do it – you won’t be good at the beginning. It won’t be natural. But the more you do it, the better you’ll get.”

Growing Stronger with Challenges

By 2015 Jed could only feel proud of what they had accomplished as a team. However, that same year, Jed and his whole team were faced with a life-changing event while experiencing massive momentum in Europe. While on a tour in Amsterdam, Spain and Italy, engaged in a series of events, a challenging situation forced their organization to look for a new home.

“It was one of the toughest moments. Something that was out of our control,” he recalls, but he had faith that everything was going to work out. In his own words, “Never give up when you face obstacles, placed in front of you so you can grow and get better.”

The team leaders met Sharron Sharif, a huge name in network marketing and one of the industry’s giants, who then introduced them to Joe Morton, XANGO’s founder.

“After spending four days with Joe, I was excited again, excited to share the new story and the new venture, and to experience another massive growth,” says Jed as he continues, “That’s when I realized that sometimes in life, God brings you down from a mountain to show you that you have a bigger mountain to climb.”

At the end of the day, Jed feels a lot of gratitude towards the people and the experiences in his life. He says, “I am grateful for all of my mentors. I’m not who I am today without their support and mentorship.” As he continues to focus on growing together with his team, “Personally I am grateful for the experience that I’ve gained over the past 18 months, and grateful to be with XANGO.

I am genuinely excited for the next years to come where we can build together.”

Building a Legacy

XANGO’s extensive network around the world has allowed Jed to travel the globe, earning him the nickname “Mr. International” in the process. He’s been all over the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, and Asia, amongst many other destinations, with the objective of training people and expanding the XANGO business. This spring of 2017 he’s also going on his third Paradise trip, to Rhodes (Greece) this time, after having been invited twice to Cancun (Mexico) the previous year.

Jed says he absolutely loves to help people paint the vision for their lives, to see people experience, and open their eyes to the opportunities of network marketing for the first time.

“It is a very powerful feeling to work together with someone, and to show them the right path so they can achieve their own goals and dreams” Jed says,

“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing others grow and prosper. In the end, the point of all this is to make a difference in people’s lives.”

About XANGO

XANGO continues to lead the opportunity with new product launches and international growth to fuel strong momentum. XANGO’s successful business has recently earned AAA+ rating from Business For Home magazine, a recognition only given to 25 direct selling companies.

XANGO is dedicated to partner with and reward the Distributors, ready to make 2017 a banner year with innovative products and events throughout the world, including incentive trips and a global convention.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/jed-buenaluz-the-youngest-200k-distributor-in-xangos-history/