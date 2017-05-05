Javita Launches The Dollar Coffee Club

By Ted Nuyten

Javita International, a company committed to changing the lives of millions of people by bringing together healthy, unique, great tasting products and an incredible business opportunity, recently introduced its’ new Dollar Coffee Club at a regional event in Irvine, CA.

The Dollar Coffee Club (DCC) is Javita’s Preferred Customer program – offering its product line of healthy coffees, teas and other functional beverages for $1 a cup, dispelling the notion that products sold through network marketing need to be premium priced.

The DCC not only provides customers healthy, great-tasting, premium coffee for only a buck a cup, but Preferred Customers also receive FREE shipping and a Loyalty Rewards Program where they can earn FREE product.

“The Dollar Coffee Club was created to provide our Members with the best possible business opportunity,” said Javita’s Founder Stan Cherelstein.

“The DCC is unique and provides our Members a real competitive advantage. It has become clear that the internet has changed the buying habits of all consumers and therefore all companies must adapt. The ease of access to product information and pricing has changed the game.”

“To validate our business opportunity, Direct Selling companies must attract significant numbers of loyal customers, above and beyond the product consumption of our loyal Members, Cherelstein continued. “To do this we must offer premium products that are competitively priced. We believe our high-quality products, incredible compensation plan and the Dollar Coffee Club provides our Members with an outstanding business opportunity.”

About Javita

Javita, with global headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, is a company committed to changing the lives of millions of people by bringing together healthy, unique, great tasting products and an incredible business opportunity that can enhance people’s lives – one cup at a time.

It’s customer Program – Dollar Coffee Club – offers its’ products at prices that are competitive with retail – while still offering an incredible business opportunity. The company has offices and warehouses in North America, Europe and Asia and does business in more than 30 countries globally. For more information visit, Javita.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/javita-launches-the-dollar-coffee-club/