James And Jamye Toale Achieve Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

James and Jamye Toale hit the Diamond level at Valentus in their first 90 days, then the Double Diamond level right after that, and they are knocking on the door of Triple Diamond.

“Our approach in building our business is to just keep it simple.

You have to be consistent, follow the system, be positive and never quit, and you too can be on your way to financial freedom!”

A few years ago, James and Jamye Toale were unsure about their future. They went from being successful business owners to feeling like failures. In what seemed like an instant the sudden change in the economy in 2008 altered their lives.

Forced to get rid of their limousine company, having to downsize their painting/ pressure cleaning business, they fell behind in making their mortgage payments causing the bank to foreclose on their home and ultimately filing for bankruptcy as well as government assistance.

“As a man, I have never felt so defeated. Struggling every day to find the means to put food on the table for our four kids was extremely painful for me.” James and Jamye have four children from ages 24 to 17 that are the center of their lives.

James and Jamye had never considered network marketing before, until being introduced to a business opportunity by a friend who knew they desperately needed another stream of income. This business model seemed interesting and James felt he finally had some hope and purpose put back into his life.

Together, they worked side by side in their first company and soon realized not only were they able to change their own financial situation but they were living in purpose, helping others to do the same.

Ten years later, after having documented success in the industry, Valentus emerged. They knew at this point in their career, they would only partner with a company if the ownership had the same morals, values, and integrity that they lived by. James and Jamye personally met the CEO Dave Jordan and his wife Joyce and knew this was where their future would lie.

James & Jamye Toale favorite quote: — “The secret to success is being consistent in what you do!”

“We love what we do and are extremely passionate about Valentus. It has become our home and is the all-time best experience of our lives!!!”

After sampling the incredible line of products, they reviewed the lucrative compensation plan which blew James away as he had never seen anything like it! “Valentus has allowed us to create the lifestyle we have always dreamt of; owning a successful business, spending more quality time with our family, creating life-long friendships, helping others achieve their personal and financial goals, and being financially secure.

We have grown personally and we enjoy coaching, training, and inspiring others.” James and Jamye also just finished writing their first book “The Book of 47” which is the story of James first 47 years of life. “My hope is my story will have a positive effect on others and encourage them to persevere through tough times.”

