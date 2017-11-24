Jackie Hind From The UK Wins Best Part Time Direct Seller Of The Year Award

By Ted Nuyten

An mother of two has won a national business award at the 2017 Direct Selling Association (DSA) Awards.

Mother of two, Jackie Hind, won ‘Best Part Time Direct Seller of the Year’. The award recognises a direct seller who has balanced their business with another commitment, for example a full-time job, childcare or education.

Jackie developed her business with Juice Plus whilst working full-time in retail and raising her two children.

Jackie said:

It feels amazing to win the award, I’m over the moon.

Direct selling is the way forward – I’ve found a company that I love through a product that’s had massive impact on my health.”

Instead of watching TV after putting her kids to bed Jackie developed her business. Her success has enabled her to hand in her notice at work to focus on direct selling full-time, whilst spending more time at the weekends and over Christmas and New Year with her family.

The national awards, held this year at the Leicester Marriott Hotel, are hosted by the DSA, the trade body for direct selling – a £2.1billion industry – in the UK.

Over 425,000 people work as direct sellers in the UK More people make money through direct selling than any other type of part time work in the UK.

Lynda Mills, Director General of the DSA, who led the judging, said: “It was inspiring to read that through her hard work and determination, Jackie has been able to build such a successful career in direct selling alongside her full-time role in retail, and ultimately achieve a better work life balance as a result.”

The award judges included Tricia Philips, The Daily Mirror’s award-winning small business editor.

