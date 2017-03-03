By Ted Nuyten

According to the Isagenix website:

“You may have heard the rumors, but now we can officially confirm them – Isagenix is launching in the United Kingdom and establishing a foothold in Europe”.

With a population of nearly 65 million people, the United Kingdom presents a unique opportunity for Isagenix to expand its vision of impacting world health.

The UK has been experiencing a renewed interest in exercise and aerobic activity since the 2012 Summer Olympics were hosted in London.1 Despite this, 67 percent of working-age men and 57 percent of working-age women in the UK are overweight or obese.2

Considering this, Isagenix UK is uniquely positioned for success with Solutions to Transform Lives™!

UK Market Launch Timeline

Beginning with the official announcement at 2017 New Year Kick Off, we will begin a pre-enrollment period in which UK residents can register their interest in becoming Isagenix Customers or Associates, and secure a place on your team. This period is a great opportunity for you to begin contacting people you know in the UK who may be interested in Isagenix.

Following the pre-enrollment period, we will have a soft launch scheduled for the end of Quarter 2 in 2017. Members will be able to order products, join the IsaBody Challenge®, and if they choose, participate in the Isagenix Team Compensation Plan! Stay tuned to IsaFYI.com for more information on the grand opening event and find out how you can be a part of Isagenix history.

For additional details regarding the UK launch, including timelines, contact information, and pre-enrollment processes, please review the UK Leadership Packet.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, energy, performance, healthy aging, and wealth creation. With more than 500,000 Members worldwide and more than 100 life-changing products, packs, and systems, the company is committed to producing Solutions to Transform Lives™.

To date, Isagenix has reached $4 billion in cumulative sales through an independent network of Associates in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia,Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The company’s vision is to impact world health and free people from physical and financial pain. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona, and is a member of the Direct Selling Association.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/isagenix-is-launching-in-the-united-kingdom/