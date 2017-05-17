Isagenix Expands Into the United Kingdom 17,000 Pre-Enrolled

By Ted Nuyten

Isagenix, a global leader in health and wellness, kicked off sales in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on March 15 marking the 13th market where the company offers its products and solutions.

The company, led by owners Jim, Kathy, and Erik Coover, celebrated its 15-year anniversary in March of 2017 and surpassed $5 billion in cumulative global sales since opening in 2012.

“Our entire Isagenix team has been involved in ensuring that our opening in the U.K. is a smashing success,” said Travis Ogden, Isagenix president and chief operating officer.

“We were expecting a great response but have been humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of interest and support of over 17,000 people who have pre-enrolled to begin their Isagenix health and wellness transformation.

The U.K. launch is our most successful market entry to date and a sign of what the future of Isagenix looks like around the world.”

With the main office located in central London, Isagenix is open for business in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The U.K. staff is led by Peter Kropp, regional general manager of Europe, and includes a team of over 35 staff members dedicated to helping make Isagenix the largest health and wellness company in the world.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Isagenix is officially open for business in the U.K.,” said Sharron Walsh, Isagenix senior vice president of international.

“Since the market’s announcement at New Year Kick Off 2017 in January, people have been eager to begin experiencing and sharing our no-compromise products. This foothold in Europe offers many exciting opportunities for growth.”

Product offerings in the U.K. will focus on weight management, and energy and performance. Featured products include the company’s popular 30-Day System, as well as e+™ (known as e-Shot in the U.K. market) and IsaDelight® for Cleanse Day support.

As the market grows, more products and solutions will be added.

Isagenix will be hosting its official grand opening event June 24-25 in London at the ExCel Exhibition Centre.

This two-day celebration will feature exclusive training from top leaders around the globe, product launches, new promotions and incentives, and the opportunity to be a part of Isagenix history. For full event details, visit www.ticketlist.co.uk/isagenix.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, energy, performance, healthy aging, and wealth creation. With more than 550,000 customers worldwide and more than 100 life-changing products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to producing Solutions to Transform Lives™.

In 2017, Isagenix surpassed $5 billion in cumulative global sales through an independent network of associates in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/isagenix-expands-into-the-united-kingdom-17000-pre-enrolled/