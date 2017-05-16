Interview With Luana Sicari CSO Starbit – The Blockchain Revolution

By Ted Nuyten

Starbit International has launched a new revolutionary Blockchain project, which allows ordinary people to access knowledge in the world of Blockchain and crypto currencies, through a theoretical and practical course that also includes an innovative automatic software able to work with multiple platform and any alt-coin on the market .

Starbit International uses a network marketing compensation plan that rewards its distributors promoting our Blockchain Information Packs and its new digital services, with 10 different ways of earnings and one unique binary balanced system that thanks a special algorithm, rewards promoters on the double sales volumes generated by the weaker team and adds great benefits to all active promoters.

Luana Sicari from Italy, is Chief Sales Officer as a long-term Network Marketing professional, Riccardo Vieri is Director of Innovation technology and Training.

Francesco Giampieri is director of Compliance and Giovanni Lionetti is director of finance and administration.

Ted Nuyten had the honor to interview Luana in Monaco – Monte Carlo were the company launched in May 2017.

Luana, how did you got involved into this Blockchain project?

“Some entrepreneurs met and discussed for a long time to create an innovative project in the field. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies represents the future. When I realized the potential of this plan, I decided I had to help and support friends and people worldwide with something unique, without too many competitors than could last many years.

We realized that many people are looking for something stable and we do believe that only projects that works with ethical behaviours, use innovation and are compliant worldwide, will survive in the future and can win in this arena.”

I understand it is very important for Starbit to be as business compliant as possible worldwide, what steps does the company take for that compliance?

“Anyone can join Starbit free as member and upgrade to promoter for free. There are no fees to be paid to join or to renew the code every year. Distributors can’t buy services for themselves, they can only sell to customers and no one earns to make people join in the system.

Starbit doesn’t sell any currency token or promises any return, things are clear and transparent. Starbit doesn’t sell financial products but sells culture services. Starbit has a modern legal department that approves anything goes out and it is always open to collaboration with those who will help to improve or fix any issue.”

Can you explain in short the Network Marketing Compensation Plan?

“Yes … great news for networkers! First we have a special algorithm that pays the double of the weaker team in the binary up to 20%, in this way we wanted to create a more “human and payable plan” to reward almost anyone.

We also introduced a special Tutor bonus that can be paid to the sponsor, up line or even a cross line that helps other distributors to start and finally we have unilevel that is very profitable on medium long term with matching, car bonus, infinity rewards, pool, contests.

Starbit built a plan that rewards in 10 ways, where the customer is always in the center of the project, and where top distributors are protected and cuddled with a special algorithm that gives extra rewards to those who are working better. It is meritocratic, and it pays without any breakage on the way.”

Why are you so excited about the project?

“Because this digital blockchain world will impact many people quickly. Crypto currencies are just the first step. There will be several other services available that will help people’s quality of life.

Building a solid network marketing using modern technologies and revolutionary services means giving a hope and a future to many people, creating new generations, ready for tomorrow.”

Starbits rewards distributors and accept payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin. That is a smart strategy, is’n it?

“Yes, we decided to work in digital world and we need to lead by example as we believe in what we do. So we only accept altcoins as way of payment and the same is to reward distributors.

Right now we adopted Bitcoin and we recently accepted a proposal from an emerging crypto currency to be accepted by us.

Centurion is already supporting our initiative putting at disposal some coins for our practical courses and training. It’s fast, and is already listed on several exchanges, it has published its white paper, is already listed on Coinmarketcap.com and offers digital wallets for several OS.

As Starbit is very open to work with third parties in blockchain market, it is possible we will accept in a close future also Centurion as way of payment our service and if any other emerging coin will make us interesting proposal we will evaluate them.”

Riccardo Sicari introduces Brutus in Monaco

What is Brutus?

“Brutus will teach thousands of people what means using an exchange platform and is a tool that users adopts to practice. Brutus was developed by experts and required thousands of hours of work.

Brutus uses an artificial intelligence to place orders, it includes graphics, suggestions, tools and can work with several strategies, with any crypto currency available in the platform and with several exchanges. It works for anyone, it’s a transversal product usable by anyone that loves alt-coins. Brutus is the most important practice tool of our Blockchain Information Packs.”

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely to a tem of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience on financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting rule, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this in a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Starbits rewards distributors and accept payments by customers exclusively in Bitcoin.

For more information visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/interview-with-luana-sicari-cso-starbit-the-blockchain-revolution/